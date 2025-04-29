Is Seth Rogen coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6? Possibilities explored

Seth Rogen, the Canadian actor and comedian, might just be coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6. Call of Duty recently shared a 42-second trailer for the new Jay and Silent Bob Tracer Pack. Near the end of the trailer, fans can see a new player joining the party called "CanadianSmokeMonster," accompanied by an audio clip of Seth Rogen laughing. While it was not a direct confirmation, he is likely joining the games.
Read on to learn more about Seth Rogen possibly joining Warzone and Black Ops 6.
Seth Rogen could be joining Warzone and Black Ops 6, hints new trailer
Seth Rogen could join Warzone and Black Ops 6 as an Operator in Season 3 Reloaded. The 42-second trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Tracer Pack kicks off with them playing Call of Duty on a couch. However, they decide to spice things up for themselves and play it the "420" way. The two characters then play COD and as it was seen in the clip, they seemed to be having a great time.
Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and BO6 now have a pay-to-win Emote
The trailer also gives us a glimpse into the upcoming map called Blazetown, a 420-themed variant of the map Nuketown. Just 36 seconds into the trailer, a new player joins Jay and Silent Bob's party, which is accompanied by the iconic laugh of Seth Rogen. This has both Jay and Silent Bob surprised, looking at each other, and with this, the trailer ends.
Although this wasn't a reveal for the Canadian actor/comedian/filmmaker, it was a hint significant enough to catch the attention of fans. So yes, Seth Rogen might be coming to the games as an Operator.
As of this writing, we don't know if or when the Operator will be available, and we can only speculate for now. If the earlier Call of Duty crossovers are something to go by, we can expect the Operator to be available in an in-game store bundle, and it could be released in the games along with Blazetown. There might also be a "420-themed" event associated with this release.
Read more: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in BO6 and WZ, and how you can get them
- Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know
- Should Call of Duty remove Omnimovement from their future releases?
- How to get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in BO6 and WZ
- WZ and BO6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything you need to know