Should Call of Duty remove Omnimovement from their future releases?

Omnimovement in Call of Duty is a movement mechanic that was introduced to the series with Black Ops 6 in 2024. Its reception has been a mixed bag, with fans split on whether it's a good addition or not. For those who aren't aware, the feature essentially allows players to sprint, slide, and dive in all directions, giving users full control of their character and how they move. Many like it and many don't. It's quite divisive in that manner.

Now, rumors have surfaced online that suggest Call of Duty 2026 might be doing away with Omnimovement, a feature that hasn't been present in the franchise for even a year. Hence, this poses an important question.

Should the developers keep using Omnimovement, which was deemed the future of movement in Call of Duty quite recently? Or should they move on and leave this feature in the past?

Read on to learn more about my thoughts on Omnimovement and whether Call of Duty should be removing it from their future releases.

Does Omnimovement have a place in the upcoming Call of Duty games?

Yes, Omnimovement does have a place in the upcoming Call of Duty games. But the answer isn't that simple. When Omnimovement was first showcased, fans fell in love with the feature. It was basic boots-on-the-ground gameplay with a couple of tiny changes that revolutionized movement in the game.

However, when the game was released and fans got their hands on the feature, it received mixed reactions. Some loved the feature, but others were not quite fond of Omnimovement. Regardless, at the time, it was deemed the future of movement in Call of Duty games.

After spending hundreds of hours in-game since then and experimenting with the feature, I have realized that I don't find myself taking advantage of it enough. The ability to sprint, slide, and dive in all directions is great, but it was not something I found myself doing repeatedly. Despite being a feature I like, I barely used it in my matches.

Now you might ask, if you don't find it useful, what is the point of keeping it in the game?

Well, Omnimovement is the umbrella term for being able to move in all directions. But there's another neat feature that comes with it that barely anyone talks about. It's called Supine Prone. It allows you, the player, to move and rotate in multiple directions while being prone. This right here is the true game changer. It is great for capturing sites with your back against the wall and shooting at targets coming in from the entry points.

Discussing the benefits of Supine Prone in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Not only that, if you are prone, you don't have to move your entire body to look in a different direction. Your character will adjust automatically to the direction you want to look. This makes the movement feel more realistic, and also at the same time, it makes you a smaller target to hit as you aren't moving your entire character model on a flat plane.

So yes, Omnimovement, in my opinion, should continue to be a part of the future Call of Duty games. More tweaks are certainly necessary to make it smoother, but it does have a place in the franchise.

It doesn't take away from the classic COD experience, and at the same time, lets the player decide how they want to take advantage of it. You do not have to use it if you don't like it, but having it in the game is not doing any harm either.

