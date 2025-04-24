How to get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is here, and it is a fun new addition that is certain to sizzle up your gameplay. It is currently available as a Blueprint for the Cleaver, and yes, it will one-shot enemies in Multiplayer. The Frying Pan also comes with a unique death effect that transforms the enemies into bacon upon eliminating them. However, the Frying Pan isn't a free unlock, and you will have to spend quite a few CP to obtain it.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can acquire the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to obtain the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
To obtain the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must purchase the Sizzlin' Tracer Pack. It is priced at 3000 CP, which is around $27 in real-world currency. If you have the required balance of COD Points in your profile, simply head over to the in-game store and look up the Sizzlin' Tracer Pack. Once found, select the purchase button to complete the transaction.
Also read: Warzone Season 3: 5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk
However, if you do not have sufficient balance, you must first buy COD Points from your platform's respective storefront. They can be bought in the preset packs, listed below:
- 200 COD Points: $1.99
- 500 COD Points: $4.99
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99
Since the bundle costs 3000 CP and assuming you have no COD Points, you must purchase the $19.99 pack, the $4.99 pack, and the $1.99 pack. Purchasing them will get you a total of 3100 CP, which is sufficient to buy the bundle and use all the various items it comes with, including the Frying Pan.
Read more: Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles
That covers everything that you need to know about getting your hands on the new Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Call of Duty will return SR to players who've lost it against banned cheaters in BO6 Ranked Play
- Underrated Assault Rifle in Season 3 is secretly the ultimate meta
- New PS5 feature will allow you to hear footsteps clearly in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- BO6 might follow Warzone's footsteps and add bots to Multiplayer
- Call of Duty has finally fixed a game-breaking bug in WZ, and it took them almost two weeks