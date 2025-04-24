How to get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 24, 2025 17:18 GMT
Discussing how you can get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Discussing how you can get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is here, and it is a fun new addition that is certain to sizzle up your gameplay. It is currently available as a Blueprint for the Cleaver, and yes, it will one-shot enemies in Multiplayer. The Frying Pan also comes with a unique death effect that transforms the enemies into bacon upon eliminating them. However, the Frying Pan isn't a free unlock, and you will have to spend quite a few CP to obtain it.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can acquire the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to obtain the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To obtain the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must purchase the Sizzlin' Tracer Pack. It is priced at 3000 CP, which is around $27 in real-world currency. If you have the required balance of COD Points in your profile, simply head over to the in-game store and look up the Sizzlin' Tracer Pack. Once found, select the purchase button to complete the transaction.

Getting the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Getting the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

However, if you do not have sufficient balance, you must first buy COD Points from your platform's respective storefront. They can be bought in the preset packs, listed below:

  • 200 COD Points: $1.99
  • 500 COD Points: $4.99
  • 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
  • 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
  • 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
  • 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
  • 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
  • 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 3000 CP and assuming you have no COD Points, you must purchase the $19.99 pack, the $4.99 pack, and the $1.99 pack. Purchasing them will get you a total of 3100 CP, which is sufficient to buy the bundle and use all the various items it comes with, including the Frying Pan.

That covers everything that you need to know about getting your hands on the new Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Edited by Rishabh Kalita
