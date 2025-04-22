Call of Duty has finally fixed a game-breaking bug in Warzone, and it took them almost two weeks

It took Call of Duty nearly two weeks, but they have finally fixed a game-breaking bug in Warzone. For context, after Verdansk was introduced in Season 3, the game underwent several changes. However, not all changes went according to plan, and the Loadout Drops were unfortunately bugged. As a result, anytime a player tried to equip their custom loadout from the Loadout Drops too quickly, they would lose all movement functionality.

Ad

This made the game unplayable for a lot of players. Fortunately, the issue has now been fixed. Read on to learn more about the game-breaking loadout bug and how it affected players.

The custom loadout bug in Warzone has finally been fixed

The update dated April 22, 2025, has finally addressed the custom loadout bug in Warzone. In the patch notes, the developers mentioned that the bug caused the player to lose all movement capabilities in the game if they equipped their loadout in the same frame as opening the Loadout Drop.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Cheaters in Call of Duty can now reportedly use aimbot cheat on consoles

Expand Tweet

Ad

This explains why only players who were too quick with the Loadout Drops faced the issue the most. But in the heat of a battle, that is to be expected as they must be quick, especially if the drop is in an open area. In some cases, users wouldn't just lose their movement ability, but their games would crash as well.

Needless to say, the custom loadout bug in Warzone was game-breaking, and it caused issues with one of the core gameplay mechanics. Fortunately, it shouldn't concern players anymore, and they will be able to use their custom loadouts from the Loadout Drops without having to worry about their game freezing or crashing.

Ad

Read more: Battle Pass bug in Season 3 is preventing users from unlocking new rewards

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More