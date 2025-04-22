Call of Duty has finally fixed a game-breaking bug in Warzone, and it took them almost two weeks

It took Call of Duty nearly two weeks, but they have finally fixed a game-breaking bug in Warzone. For context, after Verdansk was introduced in Season 3, the game underwent several changes. However, not all changes went according to plan, and the Loadout Drops were unfortunately bugged. As a result, anytime a player tried to equip their custom loadout from the Loadout Drops too quickly, they would lose all movement functionality.
This made the game unplayable for a lot of players. Fortunately, the issue has now been fixed. Read on to learn more about the game-breaking loadout bug and how it affected players.
The custom loadout bug in Warzone has finally been fixed
The update dated April 22, 2025, has finally addressed the custom loadout bug in Warzone. In the patch notes, the developers mentioned that the bug caused the player to lose all movement capabilities in the game if they equipped their loadout in the same frame as opening the Loadout Drop.
Also read: Cheaters in Call of Duty can now reportedly use aimbot cheat on consoles
This explains why only players who were too quick with the Loadout Drops faced the issue the most. But in the heat of a battle, that is to be expected as they must be quick, especially if the drop is in an open area. In some cases, users wouldn't just lose their movement ability, but their games would crash as well.
Needless to say, the custom loadout bug in Warzone was game-breaking, and it caused issues with one of the core gameplay mechanics. Fortunately, it shouldn't concern players anymore, and they will be able to use their custom loadouts from the Loadout Drops without having to worry about their game freezing or crashing.
Read more: Battle Pass bug in Season 3 is preventing users from unlocking new rewards
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- COD Mobile's next season will be Black Ops 4 themed, here's what we know
- Best Grekhova loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks: Everything we know
- How to claim free COD Points in Call of Duty Mobile
- You can now use a Launcher as your Melee weapon in Black Ops 6, here's how