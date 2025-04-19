You can now use a Launcher as your Melee weapon in Black Ops 6, here's how

Players in Black Ops 6 can now use any Launcher as a Melee weapon, and this was made possible by the latest Perk. In the Black Ops Tribute event, Call of Duty added the Close Shave Perk to the game. When the Perk is equipped, the player will automatically switch to their dedicated Melee weapon when trying to do a weapon butt attack. This is how meleeing used to work in Call of Duty before the release of Black Ops 6.

However, when this Perk is combined with a special Wildcard, players can use any Launcher in the game to Melee their opponents. Now, one might wonder if it is already possible, and so, how is this Perk different? Currently, if you want to melee an enemy with a Launcher, you must first switch to your Secondary and then have it equipped if you want to melee a player with it.

But with Close Shave Perk, you don't have to. Run up to any enemy and use your Launcher to eliminate them. So, how to do it in-game? Read on to learn more.

How to use your Launcher as a Melee weapon in Black Ops 6

To use your Launcher as a Melee Weapon in Black Ops 6, simply follow the steps below:

First, create a new loadout and equip the Flyswatter Wildcard . This removes the Melee weapon slot and allows you to equip any Launcher.

. This removes the Melee weapon slot and allows you to equip any Launcher. Next, pick any Launcher you want in that third slot.

Now, in Perk Slot 1 (Red), equip the Close Shave Perk .

. Finally, set up your loadout as usual.

Loadout to use any Launcher as a Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

That's it. Anytime in-game, you try to melee attack someone, your character will pull out the Launcher to hit them. For the Camo grinders, you can use this trick on the smaller maps, such as Stakeout, to use your Launchers for easy kills instead of running out of ammo. And yes, this will count towards Camo progression for all the challenges that simply require kills with the weapon.

The best way to grind camos for Launchers using this trick would be to equip a lightweight SMG as your primary for a mobility boost. And then, simply run up to your enemies and melee them with the Launcher.

If you have yet to unlock the Close Shave Perk, it can be done via the Black Ops Tribute event by earning 180,000 XP.

That covers everything you need to know about using Launchers as Melee weapons in Black Ops 6.

