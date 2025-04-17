How to unlock John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a free reward in the new Black Ops Tribute event. However, there's a catch. While you can use it in both games, to unlock it, you must own Black Ops 6. So, fans who don't own it are unfortunately out of luck for this one. But if you own the game, it's a completely free unlock, and all that you need to do is earn XP.

So with the basics out of the way, let us take a closer look at how you can unlock the John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get the John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To unlock the John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must complete all 10 tiers in the Black Ops Tribute event, i.e., you must earn a total of 617,000 XP. Once you have earned the required experience points and finished all 10 tiers, the Operator will be unlocked, and you can equip it in both games.

Guide to unlocking John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To earn XP, you do not need to do anything specific. All you need to do is play any game mode of your choice. As long as you are earning experience points, you are good to go. There are no specific restrictions for the game modes, nor the way that you can earn XP.

That said, do note that the Black Ops Tribute is a limited-time event, which is set to conclude on May 1, 2025. Once the event is over, you'll no longer be able to get your hands on the Operator. Hence, if you really like the skin, it is highly advised to get started on the grind right now.

If you want to hasten the process of unlocking it, feel free to pop some Double XP tokens before you start a match.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

