Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with Conversion Kit

The best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can aid you in getting more kills and potential wins. The GRAU 5.56 as we knew it from the days of the original Warzone has returned with the Season 3 update — but not in the way you might have expected. Instead of introducing the gun directly, Call of Duty has added a Conversion Kit for the SWAT 5.56, which transforms it into the GRAU.

Ad

Hence, when talking about the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6, we are essentially discussing the loadout for the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle equipped with the Conversion Kit. Let's break it down.

Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone (with Conversion Kit)

To build the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone, you must use the attachments listed below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag

Full-Auto Extended Mag Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion

Ad

Trending

Here's how these attachments help convert the weapon into one of the best guns in the game:

Setting up the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone with Conversion Kit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Monolithic Suppressor boosts the damage range and the bullet velocity by 10% and 20%, respectively. On top of that, since it's a silencer, it keeps you off the radar by hiding the sound of your gunshots. This increases your damage-dealing capabilities at range and also improves the gun's hitscan distance.

Ad

The Vertical Foregrip drastically reduces the horizontal recoil of the weapon. It is usually more difficult to counter the gun's horizontal recoil compared to its vertical. Hence, having this attachment equipped ensures that you are able to maintain accuracy even at long ranges.

The Full-Auto Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. This provides you with 20 additional bullets, which is ample to take on multiple targets at once. Moreover, in Warzone, enemies will often have armor plates, which increases the number of bullets required to take them out. Hence, having 20 more bullets can go a long way in ensuring your survival in gunfights.

Ad

The Commando Grip improves the handling attributes of the weapon. It helps to increase the aim down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. This ensures that you can quickly get into a fight from a full sprint.

Finally, the star of the show is the SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Kit, without which this build would not have been possible. This Fire Mod, as stated earlier, converts the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle into a full-auto GRAU 5.56 Assault Rifle, just like in the original game.

Ad

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 (with Conversion Kit)

For the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6, you must use the attachments mentioned below:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion

Read on to learn more about how these attachments improve the weapon in Black Ops 6:

Ad

Building the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 with Conversion Kit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator reduces the vertical recoil of the gun, making it more accurate for all scenarios. You may also switch things up with a Suppressor if you think the vertical recoil is manageable.

Ad

The Ranger Foregrip does two things. First, it helps reduce the horizontal recoil, which, as we discussed earlier, is way more difficult to tackle manually. Secondly, it helps in improving the sprinting speed, making it difficult to hit you when you move from cover to cover.

The CQB Grip brings a host of handling improvements. It improves the dive-to-fire speed, slide-to-fire speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and, finally, the jumping-sprint-to-fire speed. These allow you to play the game more aggressively, which is especially useful on the new Multiplayer maps in Season 3.

Ad

The Infiltrator Stock boosts the aim-walking movement speed. This allows you to clear corners on a map with ease without slowing down and also makes it difficult for your enemies to hit you when you are strafing.

Finally, the SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Kit, which as discussed earlier, transforms the SWAT 5.56 to the GRAU 5.56.

Read more: HDR and AK-74: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

That covers everything you need to know about the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Conversion Kit.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More