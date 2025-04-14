Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with Conversion Kit

The best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can aid you in getting more kills and potential wins. The GRAU 5.56 as we knew it from the days of the original Warzone has returned with the Season 3 update — but not in the way you might have expected. Instead of introducing the gun directly, Call of Duty has added a Conversion Kit for the SWAT 5.56, which transforms it into the GRAU.
Hence, when talking about the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6, we are essentially discussing the loadout for the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle equipped with the Conversion Kit. Let's break it down.
Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone (with Conversion Kit)
To build the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone, you must use the attachments listed below:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion
Here's how these attachments help convert the weapon into one of the best guns in the game:
The Monolithic Suppressor boosts the damage range and the bullet velocity by 10% and 20%, respectively. On top of that, since it's a silencer, it keeps you off the radar by hiding the sound of your gunshots. This increases your damage-dealing capabilities at range and also improves the gun's hitscan distance.
The Vertical Foregrip drastically reduces the horizontal recoil of the weapon. It is usually more difficult to counter the gun's horizontal recoil compared to its vertical. Hence, having this attachment equipped ensures that you are able to maintain accuracy even at long ranges.
The Full-Auto Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. This provides you with 20 additional bullets, which is ample to take on multiple targets at once. Moreover, in Warzone, enemies will often have armor plates, which increases the number of bullets required to take them out. Hence, having 20 more bullets can go a long way in ensuring your survival in gunfights.
The Commando Grip improves the handling attributes of the weapon. It helps to increase the aim down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. This ensures that you can quickly get into a fight from a full sprint.
Finally, the star of the show is the SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Kit, without which this build would not have been possible. This Fire Mod, as stated earlier, converts the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle into a full-auto GRAU 5.56 Assault Rifle, just like in the original game.
Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 (with Conversion Kit)
For the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6, you must use the attachments mentioned below:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
- Stock: Infiltrator Stock
- Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion
Read on to learn more about how these attachments improve the weapon in Black Ops 6:
The Compensator reduces the vertical recoil of the gun, making it more accurate for all scenarios. You may also switch things up with a Suppressor if you think the vertical recoil is manageable.
The Ranger Foregrip does two things. First, it helps reduce the horizontal recoil, which, as we discussed earlier, is way more difficult to tackle manually. Secondly, it helps in improving the sprinting speed, making it difficult to hit you when you move from cover to cover.
The CQB Grip brings a host of handling improvements. It improves the dive-to-fire speed, slide-to-fire speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and, finally, the jumping-sprint-to-fire speed. These allow you to play the game more aggressively, which is especially useful on the new Multiplayer maps in Season 3.
The Infiltrator Stock boosts the aim-walking movement speed. This allows you to clear corners on a map with ease without slowing down and also makes it difficult for your enemies to hit you when you are strafing.
Finally, the SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Kit, which as discussed earlier, transforms the SWAT 5.56 to the GRAU 5.56.
That covers everything you need to know about the best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Conversion Kit.
