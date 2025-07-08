OG MW2 one-shot meta sniper is back in Warzone

With the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update, significant weapon adjustments were introduced, most notably, the return of the OG MW2 one-shot sniper meta featuring the FJX Imperium. Once considered out of touch, it has become highly effective again thanks to the recently implemented massive buffs. It now excels in Warzone, especially in Resurgence, due to its immense power and high mobility, making it a top meta pick for sniper enthusiasts.

This article provides the best loadout for the MW2-era FJX Imperium to help you unlock its full potential and dominate the battlefield in Warzone.

Best FJX Imperium one-shot sniper loadout in Warzone (OG MW2)

The base FJX Imperium can one-shot enemies up to 70 meters. However, with the right attachments, players can extend its one-shot potential to nearly 100 meters with a precise headshot. Additionally, it offers quick ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, providing the mobility essential for Warzone, along with a hitscan range of 65 meters.

FJX Imperium base stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

This sniper is currently a lethal choice in Resurgence, especially with Ranked Play now available on the Rebirth Island map.

Follow the loadout below to maximize the weapon’s performance.

Recommended FJX Imperium one-shot sniper build in Warzone:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muffles your gunshots while boosting bullet velocity and increasing damage range, making it crucial for enhancing long-range effectiveness.

The Fahrenheit 29" Barrel further improves bullet velocity and damage range, while also reducing idle sway, providing better accuracy when aiming.

The Kimura RYL 33 Laser Light is key for mobility and handling, significantly improving ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time.

The FJX Kilo-Tac Stock is another essential attachment for mobility-focused gameplay. It enhances crouch movement speed, sprint speed, ADS time, and sprint-to-fire speed, perfect for fast-paced gunfights in Warzone, especially in Resurgence.

Finally, equipping .408 High Velocity ammunition greatly boosts bullet velocity, helping the FJX Imperium achieve its hitscan range of up to 65 meters, making it deadly accurate at longer distances.

Best FJX Imperium sniper class setup for Warzone

It’s recommended to use the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to equip two primary weapons. In WZ, whether in Battle Royale or Resurgence, you’ll face a variety of combat situations, so having a versatile loadout is essential. This is especially important for sniper players, as a strong sniper support weapon is crucial for close-to-mid-range encounters.

Here’s the ideal class setup to follow:

Primary: FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium Primary: LC10 SMG

LC10 SMG Melee: Power Drill

Power Drill Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.

Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased. Perk 2 – Bomb Squad : Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage by 45%. Spot enemy equipment and Killstreak through walls.

: Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage by 45%. Spot enemy equipment and Killstreak through walls. Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.

