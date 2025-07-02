All Modifiers and their abilities in Warzone explained

Warzone is introducing a new limited-time mode called Havoc Royale with the Season 4 Reloaded update, featuring a unique gameplay element known as Modifiers. But before diving into the Modifiers, let’s understand what Havoc Royale is all about.

This LTM takes place in specific areas of Verdansk — Downtown, Airport, or Train Station — and features 44 players in Quads, with matches lasting 15 minutes.

Throughout the match, six gas circles will progressively shrink the map. With each new circle, a random Modifier is activated. While there are several Modifiers, only one is active at a time.

To win the match, your squad must be the last team standing.

This article will discuss all the Havoc Royale Modifiers and their unique effects in Warzone.

Warzone Havoc Royale LTM: All Modifiers explained

Modifiers are exclusive to Havoc Royale and make the limited-time mode more interesting, challenging, and unpredictable. There are nine of them in total, including two Final Modifiers.

When the final gas circle begins, one of the two Final Modifiers will always activate at random to shake up the endgame.

Here are all the Modifiers and their effects in Warzone:

Charge Jump

Grants superhuman jumping ability. The longer you hold the jump button, the higher you leap. Your momentum also affects your jump height, meaning the faster you run, the higher you jump.

Cranked

A high-risk, high-reward modifier. You gain powerful perks like faster reloads, quicker armor plate insertion, faster weapon swaps, footstep tracking, and enemy outlines when they are nearby. However, a countdown timer begins, and if it hits zero, you explode. To extend your timer, open supply caches or eliminate enemies (which fully resets the timer).

Crouch Potato

When you crouch, you turn into a sack of potatoes. While in this state, you can still move and jump. Additionally, you slowly regenerate health and armor unless you're taking damage.

Eye See You

Every player in the match gets an active Advanced UAV and googly eyes.

Melon Heads

Your head transforms into a watermelon that explodes impressively when hit. This Modifier reduces body shot damage but significantly increases headshot damage.

Make It Rain

You’ll get tons of ammo (with no need to reload) and an abundance of cash. Bullets are pulled from your reserve automatically. A Fire Sale also remains active along with this Modifier.

Unregulated Airspace

Killstreak usage will become unlimited, as the airspace won’t be overcrowded. You can call in multiple Killstreaks at once. They also appear more frequently on the ground.

Final Modifiers

Showdown

All players receive the same loadout, and all other weapons are removed from the map.

Rising Gas

Gas rises vertically, forcing players to move to higher ground to survive. Gas masks and Redeploy Drones are easier to find during this phase to aid vertical movement and repositioning.

