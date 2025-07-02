Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update has introduced a host of weapon buffs and nerfs. Unlike previous patches, this time around, the developers have focused on not just changing the base weapon stats, but also on how different attachments behave. This has led to massive changes to how different weapons work in the title and has the potential to alter the meta builds completely.
For our readers who do not want to dive into the details, the only weapon that was truly nerfed in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded was the Krig C Assault Rifle.
Although the rest of the weapons received changes, they are not in a worse place than they were in the last season, and some of them were even buffed. That being said, let us take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.
All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch:
Assault Rifles
AK-74
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 37%.
- Muzzle Brake
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 60% to 63%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 35%.
AMES 85
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 65% to 70%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
AS VAL
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 60%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.
CR-56 AMAX
- Rapid Fire
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 22% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 57% to 62%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
Cypher 091
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Assault Grip
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 90ms to 100ms.
- Commando Grip
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 40ms to 50ms.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 60ms to 70ms.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Fast Mag I
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 20ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 25ms.
- Flip Mag
- Now improves Sprint to Fire by 15ms.
- Now improves ADS Speed by 15ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
FFAR 1
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
Goblin MK2
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.01m/s.
GPR 91
- Rapid Fire
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 25%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Ranger Foregrip
- Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.15m/s.
- Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Tactical Laser
- Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 67% to 72%.
- Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.13m/s.
- Tactical Stance ADS Speed improvement increased from 10% to 25%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.14m/s.
- Light Stock
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.
- Balanced Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%.
Kilo 141
- Rapid Fire
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 13% to 16%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 13% to 16%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 24% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 57% to 63%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 32% to 42%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 33% to 38%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
KRIG C
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 38 (unchanged)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 44.4m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 39.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 33 (unchanged)
- Pre-Patch Range: 44.4m - 55.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 39.4m - 49.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 29 (unchanged)
- Pre-Patch Range: >55.9m
- Post-Patch Range: >49.5m
- Additional Adjustments
- Arms multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed decreased from 3.3m/s to 3m/s
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased from 200ms to 215ms
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 870m/s to 850m/s
- Flinch Resistance reduced by 20%
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s
Model L
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Fast Mag I
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 20ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 20ms.
- Flip Mag
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 30ms.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 60% to 65%.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.14m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 35% to 40%.
XM4
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 20% to 22%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Steady Aim Laser
- Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 23% to 33%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Tactical Laser
- Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 67% to 72%.
- Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.25m/s.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
- Balanced Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.
MCW (MWIII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 31.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 34.3m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 31.8m - 44.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 34.3m - 44.4m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >44.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >44.4m (unchanged)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.27x
- Upper Torso and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x
STG44 (MWIII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 39
- Range: 0 - 38.1m (unchanged)
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 38.1m - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 38.1m - 50.8m (unchanged)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >50.8m (unchanged)
- Additional Adjustments
- Reduced Gunkick
- Reduced Visual Recoil
M13B (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 0 - 26m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 35.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: 26m - 38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 35.6m - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 600m/s to 700m/s
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.05x
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 0.97x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.92x
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.9m/s to 3.2m/s
- Aim Down Sight Speed reduced from 230ms to 260ms
- Reduced Gunkick
- Reduced Visual Recoil
M4 (MWII)
- JAK Harbinger Kit
- Minimum Damage increased from 55 to 67
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4m to 38.1m
- Leg Multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x
- Removed Medium Damage Range 2
Also read: How big is Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update? File sizes for all platforms explored
Submachine Guns (SMG)
C9
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Tactical Laser
- Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 60% to 75%.
- Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.25m/s.
- Tactical Stance ADS Speed improvement increased from 29% to 59%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 45% to 50%.
Jackal PDW
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 25%.
Kompakt 92
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 10%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Vertical Foregrip
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 70%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 55%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Target Laser
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 35% to 40%.
KSV
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.
Ladra
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
LC10
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 28%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%
PP-919
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 17%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 17%.
- Long Barrel
- Range improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Reinforced Barrel
- Range improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Muzzle Brake
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 65% to 70%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.
PPSH-41
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 16%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 16%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ranger Foregrip
- Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
- Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.
- Ergonomic Stock
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Balanced Stock
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.
- Agility Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Combat Stock
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Light Stock
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.
Saug
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
Tanto .22
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
AMR9 (MWIII)
- JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
- Minimum Damage decreased from 22 to 21
- Medium 1 Damage Range decreased from 27m to 23m
- Leg Multipliers increased from 0.8x to 0.9x
- 25% Damage Range Penalty Removed
Striker (MWIII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 10.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 36 (unchanged)
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 10.9m - 20.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 10.9m - 20.5m (unchanged)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >20.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >20.5m (unchanged)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.3x to 1.4x
- Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.3x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1.04x
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Reduced Visual Recoil
BAS-P (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 11.4m (unchanged)
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 11.4m - 21.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 11.4m - 21.5m (unchanged)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >21.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >21.5m (unchanged)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.15x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.4m/s to 3.6m/s
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Medium Damage Range 3 Removed
- Reduced Gunkick
- Reduced Visual Recoil
Lachmann Shroud (MWII)
- JAK Decimator
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 10.1m to 11.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 17.8m to 19.8m
Vaznev-9K (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 11.4m - 18.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 11.9m - 20m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >18.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >20m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.1x
- Upper Torso and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.05x to 1x
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.3m/s to 3.6m/s
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Medium Damage Range 3 Removed
- Reduced Gunkick
VEL 46 (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 0 - 11.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 11.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 11.1m - 20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 11.7m - 20.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >20.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 0.9x
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Reduced Gunkick
- Reduced Visual Recoil
Shotguns
ASG-89
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
Maelstrom
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 13% to 15%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
Marine SP
- Heavy Barrel
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 45%.
- Now reduces Flinch received by 80%.
- Quick Load Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.
- Now improves ADS Movement Speed by 0.25 m/s.
- Combat Barrel
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 35ms to 40ms.
- Now improves ADS Movement Speed by 0.25 m/s.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.
Reclaimer 18 (MWIII)
- Maximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60 (unchanged)
- Range: 0 - 1.77m
- Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1m - 2.54m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: 1.77m - 4.57m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 2.54m - 3.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32 (unchanged)
- Range: 4.57m - 8.9m
- Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >3.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21 (unchanged)
- Range: >8.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight Move Speed increased from 3m/s to 3.2m/s
KV Broadside
- JAK Jawbreaker
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 26.6m to 40.6m
- Bullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 820m/s
- Aim Down Sight Move Speed increased from 2.5 m/s to 3m/s
- Magazine Size increased from 40 to 45
- Medium Damage Range 1 Removed
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
Light Machine Guns (LMG)
General: All Black Ops 6 LMGs Flinch Resistance improved by 15%.
FENG 82
- Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 370ms to 350ms
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
GPMG-7
- Adjustments
- Lower Torso and Leg Multiplier 0.9x to 1x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 360ms
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 65% to 70%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 25% to 35%.
PU-21
- Adjustments
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 370ms
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 18% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.
XMG
- Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.18x to 1.22x
- Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.01x to 1.1x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 420ms to 380ms
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 260ms to 250ms
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
Bruen MK9 (MWIII)
- JAK Shadow Titan Kit
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 17.9m to 20m
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 300ms to 280ms
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.8m/s to 3m/s
- Removed 10% velocity penalty
Marksman Rifles
AEK-973
- Full Auto Mod
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 36.8m to 43.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 45.7m to 53.3m
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.25x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 325ms to 245ms
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.0m/s to 3.2 m/s
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 215ms to 200ms
- View Kick Recoil Reduced by 15%
- Extended Mag Attachment increased from 50 to 60 rounds
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 60% to 55%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 60% to 55%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Fast Mag I
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 15ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 19ms.
- Flip Mag
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 29ms.
DM-10
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 25%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Lightweight Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Precision Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 15% to 25%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
Essex Model 07
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 20% to 22%.
- Lightweight Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Precision Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ergonomic Lever
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Lever
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%
SWAT 5.56
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 45%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 45%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ranger Foregrip
- Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
- Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Steady Aim Laser
- Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 50%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 70%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.18m/s.
- Light Stock
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.15m/s.
- Balanced Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.06m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 35%.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
TR2
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Precision Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Fast Mag II
- Reload Speed increased.
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 29ms.
- Reserve ammunition increased.
- Flip Mag
- Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 1ms to 15ms.
- ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 19ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
Tsarkov 7.62
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Lightweight Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Precision Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.03m/s.
MCW 6.8 (MWIII)
- MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion
- Minimum Damage decreased from 44 to 41
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 35.5m to 43.1m
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1x
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.3m/s to 3m/s
- Magazine Size increased from 30 to 40 rounds
- Medium Damage Range 1 Removed
Sniper Rifles
Developer note: With this update, we're focusing on the Sniper class by bringing several options and transforming the Victus XMR (MWII) into an infinite-range, one-shot headshot weapon. These changes are designed to give each sniper a distinct role and support a variety of playstyles. We'll be keeping a close eye on performance and community feedback to maintain balance and keep the class engaging.
AMR MOD 4
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Quickdraw Grip
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 17% to 13%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 8% to 3%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
HDR
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Quickdraw Grip
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 52% to 57%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 25% to 28%.
LR 7.62
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Lightweight Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.
- Precision Handguard
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Quickdraw Grip
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 200ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Flinch Received improvement increased from 18% to 21%
LW3A1 Frostline
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Ranger Pad
- Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.18m/s.
- Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Quickdraw Riser
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.
- Ergonomic Riser
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.
- CQB Riser
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Infiltrator Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.28m/s.
- Light Stock
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.23m/s.
- Balanced Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.
- Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.2m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 23% to 29%.
SVD
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 12% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Quickdraw Riser
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.
- Ergonomic Riser
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.
- CQB Riser
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
- Combat Stock
- ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.
- Flinch received an improvement, increased from 12.5% to 15.5%.
KATT-AMR (MWIII)
- Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 620m/s to 650m/s
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 630ms to 620ms
MORS (MWIII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 140
- Range: 0 - 70m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 140 (unchanged)
- Range: 0 - 96.5m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 115
- Range: >70m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 120 ↑
- Range: >96.5m ↑
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x
- Medium Damage Range 1 removed
FJX Imperium (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 150
- Range: 0 - 58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 180
- Range: 0 - 70.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 145
- Range: >58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 145 (unchanged)
- Range: >70.3m
MCPR-300 (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 150
- Range: 0 - 35.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 150 (unchanged)
- Range: 0 - 50.8m ↑
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 145
- Range: 35.5m - 68.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 145 (unchanged)
- Range: 50.8m - 81.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 140
- Range: >68.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 140 (unchanged)
- Range: >81.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 1.05x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 600ms to 570ms
Victus XMR (MWII)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 150
- Range: 0 - 60m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 180
- Range: Infinite
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 120
- Range: >60m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 180
- Range: Infinite
- Additional Adjustments
- Now has infinite 1-shot headshot potential
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 610m/s
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 625ms to 615ms
- Medium Damage Range 1 removed
- Decreased flinch resistance by 20%
Pistols
9MM PM
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 40% to 50%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
Grekhova
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
GS45
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
Stryder .22
- Rapid Fire
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Recoil Springs
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.
- Gain-Twist Barrel
- Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Short Barrel
- Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.
- Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- Ported Compensator
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.
- First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.
- Ergonomic Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- CQB Grip
- Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.
- Fast Motion Laser
- Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.
- Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.
- Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.
- Target Laser
- Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.
- Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.
Read more: All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
Special Weapons
Sirin 9MM
- Attachments
- Lightweight Foregrip
- Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 65%
Nail Gun
- Adjustments
- Increased Nail Gun ammo count from 15 to 20.
That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As we have mentioned earlier, the only weapon that was actually nerfed is the Krig C. All other weapons listed in the update were altered or buffed, and were not weakened by altering their stats.
