Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update has introduced a host of weapon buffs and nerfs. Unlike previous patches, this time around, the developers have focused on not just changing the base weapon stats, but also on how different attachments behave. This has led to massive changes to how different weapons work in the title and has the potential to alter the meta builds completely.

For our readers who do not want to dive into the details, the only weapon that was truly nerfed in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded was the Krig C Assault Rifle.

Although the rest of the weapons received changes, they are not in a worse place than they were in the last season, and some of them were even buffed. That being said, let us take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch:

Assault Rifles

AK-74

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 37%.

Muzzle Brake

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 60% to 63%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 35%.

AMES 85

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 65% to 70%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

AS VAL

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 60%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.

CR-56 AMAX

Rapid Fire

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 22% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 57% to 62%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Cypher 091

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Assault Grip

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 90ms to 100ms.

Commando Grip

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 40ms to 50ms.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 60ms to 70ms.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Fast Mag I

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 20ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 25ms.

Flip Mag

Now improves Sprint to Fire by 15ms.

Now improves ADS Speed by 15ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

FFAR 1

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Goblin MK2

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.01m/s.

GPR 91

Rapid Fire

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 25%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Ranger Foregrip

Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.15m/s.

Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Tactical Laser

Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 67% to 72%.

Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.13m/s.

Tactical Stance ADS Speed improvement increased from 10% to 25%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.14m/s.

Light Stock

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.

Balanced Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%.

Kilo 141

Rapid Fire

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 13% to 16%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 13% to 16%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 24% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 57% to 63%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 32% to 42%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 33% to 38%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

KRIG C

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 38 (unchanged)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 44.4m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 39.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 33 (unchanged)

Pre-Patch Range: 44.4m - 55.9m

Post-Patch Range: 39.4m - 49.5m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 29 (unchanged)

Pre-Patch Range: >55.9m

Post-Patch Range: >49.5m

Additional Adjustments

Arms multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed decreased from 3.3m/s to 3m/s

Sprint to Fire Speed increased from 200ms to 215ms

Bullet Velocity decreased from 870m/s to 850m/s

Flinch Resistance reduced by 20%

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s

Model L

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Fast Mag I

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 20ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 20ms.

Flip Mag

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 30ms.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.

Heavy Stock

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 60% to 65%.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.14m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 35% to 40%.

XM4

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 20% to 22%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Steady Aim Laser

Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 23% to 33%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Tactical Laser

Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 67% to 72%.

Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.25m/s.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

Balanced Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.

MCW (MWIII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 31.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 34.3m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: 31.8m - 44.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 34.3m - 44.4m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >44.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >44.4m (unchanged)

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.27x

Upper Torso and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x

STG44 (MWIII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 39

Range: 0 - 38.1m (unchanged)

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 38.1m - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 38.1m - 50.8m (unchanged)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: >50.8m (unchanged)

Additional Adjustments

Reduced Gunkick

Reduced Visual Recoil

M13B (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 0 - 26m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 35.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: 26m - 38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 35.6m - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 600m/s to 700m/s

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.05x

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 0.97x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.92x

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.9m/s to 3.2m/s

Aim Down Sight Speed reduced from 230ms to 260ms

Reduced Gunkick

Reduced Visual Recoil

M4 (MWII)

JAK Harbinger Kit

Minimum Damage increased from 55 to 67

Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4m to 38.1m

Leg Multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x

Removed Medium Damage Range 2

Submachine Guns (SMG)

C9

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Tactical Laser

Tactical Stance Spread improvement increased from 60% to 75%.

Tactical Stance ADS Movement Speed improved by 0.25m/s.

Tactical Stance ADS Speed improvement increased from 29% to 59%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 45% to 50%.

Jackal PDW

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 25%.

Kompakt 92

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 10%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Vertical Foregrip

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 70%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 55%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Target Laser

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 35% to 40%.

KSV

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.04m/s.

Ladra

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

LC10

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 28%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%

PP-919

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 17%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 17%.

Long Barrel

Range improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Reinforced Barrel

Range improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Muzzle Brake

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 65% to 70%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 53% to 57%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.

PPSH-41

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 16%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 16%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ranger Foregrip

Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.

Ergonomic Stock

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Balanced Stock

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.17m/s.

Agility Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Combat Stock

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Light Stock

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.

Saug

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Tanto .22

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 23%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

AMR9 (MWIII)

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Minimum Damage decreased from 22 to 21

Medium 1 Damage Range decreased from 27m to 23m

Leg Multipliers increased from 0.8x to 0.9x

25% Damage Range Penalty Removed

Striker (MWIII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 10.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 36 (unchanged)

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 10.9m - 20.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 10.9m - 20.5m (unchanged)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: >20.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >20.5m (unchanged)

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.3x to 1.4x

Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.3x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1.04x

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Reduced Visual Recoil

BAS-P (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 11.4m (unchanged)

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 11.4m - 21.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 11.4m - 21.5m (unchanged)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >21.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >21.5m (unchanged)

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.15x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.4m/s to 3.6m/s

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Medium Damage Range 3 Removed

Reduced Gunkick

Reduced Visual Recoil

Lachmann Shroud (MWII)

JAK Decimator

Maximum Damage Range increased from 10.1m to 11.7m

Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 17.8m to 19.8m

Vaznev-9K (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 0 - 11.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 11.4m - 18.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 11.9m - 20m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >18.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >20m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.1x

Upper Torso and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.05x to 1x

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.3m/s to 3.6m/s

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Medium Damage Range 3 Removed

Reduced Gunkick

VEL 46 (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 0 - 11.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 11.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 11.1m - 20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: 11.7m - 20.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >20.8m

Additional Adjustments

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 0.9x

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Reduced Gunkick

Reduced Visual Recoil

Shotguns

ASG-89

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Maelstrom

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 13% to 15%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Marine SP

Heavy Barrel

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 45%.

Now reduces Flinch received by 80%.

Quick Load Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 26%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 43%.

Now improves ADS Movement Speed by 0.25 m/s.

Combat Barrel

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 35ms to 40ms.

Now improves ADS Movement Speed by 0.25 m/s.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.05m/s.

Reclaimer 18 (MWIII)

Maximum Damage Range (Per Pellet)

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60 (unchanged)

Range: 0 - 1.77m

Medium Damage Range 1 (Per Pellet)

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1m - 2.54m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 55

Range: 1.77m - 4.57m

Medium Damage Range 2 (Per Pellet)

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 2.54m - 3.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32 (unchanged)

Range: 4.57m - 8.9m

Minimum Damage Range (Per Pellet)

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >3.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21 (unchanged)

Range: >8.9m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight Move Speed increased from 3m/s to 3.2m/s

KV Broadside

JAK Jawbreaker

Maximum Damage Range increased from 26.6m to 40.6m

Bullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 820m/s

Aim Down Sight Move Speed increased from 2.5 m/s to 3m/s

Magazine Size increased from 40 to 45

Medium Damage Range 1 Removed

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Light Machine Guns (LMG)

General: All Black Ops 6 LMGs Flinch Resistance improved by 15%.

FENG 82

Adjustments

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 370ms to 350ms

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

GPMG-7

Adjustments

Lower Torso and Leg Multiplier 0.9x to 1x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 360ms

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 65% to 70%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 25% to 35%.

PU-21

Adjustments

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 370ms

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 8%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 18% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.

XMG

Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.18x to 1.22x

Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.01x to 1.1x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 420ms to 380ms

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 260ms to 250ms

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 50% to 60%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Bruen MK9 (MWIII)

JAK Shadow Titan Kit

Maximum Damage Range increased from 17.9m to 20m

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 300ms to 280ms

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.8m/s to 3m/s

Removed 10% velocity penalty

Marksman Rifles

AEK-973

Full Auto Mod

Maximum Damage Range increased from 36.8m to 43.1m

Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 45.7m to 53.3m

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.25x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 325ms to 245ms

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 3.0m/s to 3.2 m/s

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 215ms to 200ms

View Kick Recoil Reduced by 15%

Extended Mag Attachment increased from 50 to 60 rounds

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 60% to 55%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 60% to 55%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Fast Mag I

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10ms to 15ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 19ms.

Flip Mag

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 29ms.

DM-10

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 30% to 25%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 8% to 11%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Lightweight Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Precision Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 15% to 25%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Essex Model 07

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 18%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 20% to 22%.

Lightweight Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Precision Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ergonomic Lever

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Lever

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 60% to 70%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 30% to 35%

SWAT 5.56

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 45%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 45%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ranger Foregrip

Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Steady Aim Laser

Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 50%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 70%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.18m/s.

Light Stock

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.15m/s.

Balanced Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.1m/s.

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.11m/s.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.06m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 20% to 35%.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

TR2

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Precision Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 20% to 30%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 55% to 65%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Fast Mag II

Reload Speed increased.

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 20ms to 25ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 25ms to 29ms.

Reserve ammunition increased.

Flip Mag

Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 1ms to 15ms.

ADS Speed improvement increased from 15ms to 19ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Tsarkov 7.62

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Lightweight Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Precision Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.03m/s.

MCW 6.8 (MWIII)

MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion

Minimum Damage decreased from 44 to 41

Maximum Damage Range increased from 35.5m to 43.1m

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1x

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.3m/s to 3m/s

Magazine Size increased from 30 to 40 rounds

Medium Damage Range 1 Removed

Sniper Rifles

Developer note: With this update, we're focusing on the Sniper class by bringing several options and transforming the Victus XMR (MWII) into an infinite-range, one-shot headshot weapon. These changes are designed to give each sniper a distinct role and support a variety of playstyles. We'll be keeping a close eye on performance and community feedback to maintain balance and keep the class engaging.

AMR MOD 4

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Quickdraw Grip

Flinch Received penalty reduced 17% to 13%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Flinch Received penalty reduced 8% to 3%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

HDR

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Quickdraw Grip

Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 55% to 60%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 52% to 57%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 25% to 28%.

LR 7.62

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Lightweight Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 45% to 55%.

Precision Handguard

Idle Sway improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Quickdraw Grip

Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 200ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Flinch Received improvement increased from 18% to 21%

LW3A1 Frostline

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Ranger Pad

Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.18m/s.

Tactical Sprint Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Quickdraw Riser

Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.

Ergonomic Riser

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.

CQB Riser

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Infiltrator Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.28m/s.

Light Stock

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.23m/s.

Balanced Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.13m/s.

Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.09m/s.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.2m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 23% to 29%.

SVD

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 15%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 12% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 11% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Quickdraw Riser

Flinch Received penalty reduced 20% to 15%.

Ergonomic Riser

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Flinch Received penalty reduced 10% to 5%.

CQB Riser

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Combat Stock

ADS Movement Speed improvement increased by 0.08m/s.

Flinch received an improvement, increased from 12.5% to 15.5%.

KATT-AMR (MWIII)

Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 620m/s to 650m/s

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 630ms to 620ms

MORS (MWIII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 140

Range: 0 - 70m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 140 (unchanged)

Range: 0 - 96.5m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 115

Range: >70m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 120 ↑

Range: >96.5m ↑

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.3x

Medium Damage Range 1 removed

FJX Imperium (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 150

Range: 0 - 58.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 180

Range: 0 - 70.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 145

Range: >58.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 145 (unchanged)

Range: >70.3m

MCPR-300 (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 150

Range: 0 - 35.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 150 (unchanged)

Range: 0 - 50.8m ↑

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 145

Range: 35.5m - 68.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 145 (unchanged)

Range: 50.8m - 81.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 140

Range: >68.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 140 (unchanged)

Range: >81.2m

Additional Adjustments

Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 1.05x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 600ms to 570ms

Victus XMR (MWII)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 150

Range: 0 - 60m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 180

Range: Infinite

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 120

Range: >60m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 180

Range: Infinite

Additional Adjustments

Now has infinite 1-shot headshot potential

Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 610m/s

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 625ms to 615ms

Medium Damage Range 1 removed

Decreased flinch resistance by 20%

Pistols

9MM PM

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 7% to 10%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 10% to 12%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 40% to 50%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Grekhova

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

GS45

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 5% to 7%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 35% to 40%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 20% to 25%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 35%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Stryder .22

Rapid Fire

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 15%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 15% to 10%.

Recoil Springs

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 13%.

Gain-Twist Barrel

Bullet Velocity improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Short Barrel

Jump Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 7% to 12%.

Jump ADS Speed improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

Ported Compensator

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 15% to 20%.

First Shot Recoil improvement increased from 40% to 45%.

Ergonomic Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

CQB Grip

Slide to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Dive to Fire improvement increased from 50% to 55%.

Fast Motion Laser

Jump Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 25% to 30%.

Slide Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 30% to 35%.

Dive Hip Fire Spread improvement increased from 45% to 50%.

Target Laser

Aim Walking Steadiness improvement increased from 35% to 45%.

Idle Sway Delay increased by 100ms.

Special Weapons

Sirin 9MM

Attachments

Lightweight Foregrip

Idle Sway improvement increased from 60% to 65%

Nail Gun

Adjustments

Increased Nail Gun ammo count from 15 to 20.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As we have mentioned earlier, the only weapon that was actually nerfed is the Krig C. All other weapons listed in the update were altered or buffed, and were not weakened by altering their stats.

