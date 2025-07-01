"Better than all modern COD games" fans praise Call of Duty World War 2 after it went live on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: World War 2 is available to play for free on Xbox Game Pass right now. The classic Call of Duty title, released in 2017, received much criticism back in the day. However, with modern Call of Duty games failing to meet players' expectations, fans have returned to the older title and now believe it's better than all recent Call of Duty titles.
On a Reddit post, a user named iGanti_ stated,
"WW2 is better than all modern COD games. After coming back to this game about a month ago, I think this is probably the most well rounded, content filled, solid cod we have had in recent memory."
The redditor further adds that each Call of Duty title after World War 2 fell flat. For example, Black Ops 4 didn't have a single-player campaign. Modern Warfare 2019's multiplayer was heavily criticized, and recent titles have also received several issues. Meanwhile, World War 2 still retains that old-school Call of Duty feeling, and as it's free on Xbox Game Pass, more players have access to the game right now.
A user named ProdByKF16 adds,
"one of the best cod games period imo, ppl hated on this game far too much"
Another user also explained that at launch, Call of Duty: World War 2 had several issues. However, Sledgehammer Games later fixed them, making the game one of the best experiences in the Call of Duty saga.
Another user stated that due to the game coming to Xbox Game Pass, more people will play and understand how good the game still is, and it will become a popular title.
A redditor named Omisake pointed out that in current Call of Duty titles, movement has become a very important part; hence, it's more refreshing that players have to think about positioning more than the "cracked out" movement metas.
Also read, Does Call of Duty World War 2 have co-op?
Call of Duty: World War 2 went live on Xbox Game Pass, and you can play it for free
If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, whether a standard one or a PC one, you can play the game completely free. This is the first older Call of Duty title that Activision has brought to Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft's acquisition. As the rest of the titles are also slated to join Game Pass, we can expect the return of old-school Call of Duty soon in the gaming community.
