Call of Duty has finally brought back Battle Royale Solos in Warzone

Call of Duty has finally decided to bring back the Battle Royale Solos mode in Warzone. The mode was removed on May 29, 2025, through a playlist update that replaced it with Battle Royale Casual Solos. Soon after, many players expressed dissatisfaction with the change and voiced their concerns on platforms such as X and Reddit, among others.

Even the popular content creator @CODMunityGG posted on X about the need for Solos in Battle Royale. Following various feedback, Call of Duty has now decided to reintroduce the Solos mode in Warzone’s Verdansk.

Battle Royale Solos is back in the game with the Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025)

The Battle Royale Solos mode was added back to Warzone on June 26, 2025. When it was originally removed and replaced with BR Casual Solos, the developers had made their reasoning clear.

To understand their earlier decision, let’s look at the context. With Season 3, Warzone introduced a new mode called Battle Royale Casual Quads, featuring matches with both real players and bots. The mode received a positive response from the community.

Building on that success, the developers expanded the Casual BR experience in Season 4 by adding more squad options, starting with Solos. At the same time, they removed Solos from the standard Battle Royale, stating this was done to encourage "larger engagement with other playlist options."

That said, the developers had also assured players that they would closely monitor feedback and engagement data to guide future decisions.

Following community demand, they have now brought Solos back to the standard Battle Royale mode. For many players, this is a core mode that offers a more competitive experience, as it features only real players and no bots. Those without a squad or whose friends weren’t online often preferred playing Battle Royale Solos to enjoy competitive gameplay at their own pace.

When Solos was removed, many players were unwilling to shift to the Casual BR version, which includes bots, or play with random teammates. The community voiced their dissatisfaction across platforms, and their feedback was acknowledged.

Importantly, players who enjoy Casual Solos don’t need to worry, as the mode remains untouched. The latest playlist update made only one change: the return of Battle Royale Solos to Warzone.

