Battle Royale Solos has been removed in Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty has removed Battle Royale Solos from the active playlist in Warzone Season 4. The latest playlist update, dated May 29, 2025, removed Solos from the regular Battle Royale playlist, which was replaced with Battle Royale Casual Solos. Although the developers have claimed that it is a temporary change, they have not announced a specific date or time window for when the mode is expected to return to the game.

Why was Battle Royale Solos removed in Warzone Season 4?

According to the developers, Battle Royale Solos was removed from the active playlist in Warzone Season 4 as an experiment. Due to the growing popularity of the Battle Royale Casual playlist, the developers decided to allocate more time to it and foster growth therein.

Here's what the developers had to say about the removal of BR Solos from the active playlist:

"Given its (Battle Royale Casual) popularity, combined with our ongoing effort to keep playlist options focused and manageable, we’re going to experimentally replace core Battle Royale Solos with Battle Royale Casual Solos. While we understand the impact this will have for players who prefer core Battle Royale Solos, it is a compromise we're comfortable with given the larger engagement with other playlist options."

Simply put, the developers have removed the mode so that they can manage their active playlists better. Considering the fact that Battle Royale Casual has grown in popularity significantly after it was introduced, they decided to introduce the Solo mode to that playlist instead of regular Battle Royale. Call of Duty claims that they're comfortable with the decision so far, as other playlists tend to get more engagement from players.

That covers everything that you must know about why BR Solos was removed in Warzone Season 4.

