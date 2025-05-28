You can use a potato as a grenade in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Starting Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4, you can use a potato as a grenade. No, we are not kidding, and the developers have actually added it to the games. In the Season 4 Battle Pass, Call of Duty has added an Equipment skin for the Frag Grenade titled Boomtato, and yes, it is a potato. But it doesn't come with any special animation to make it stand out.

It is essentially the Frag Grenade but with a potato skin, so do not expect it to turn into fries when it explodes. Nevertheless, if you want to get your hands on this skin, make sure to read on.

How to get Boomtato Frag Grenade skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

The Boomtato Frag Grenade skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 can be unlocked on Page 3 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. It's not a BlackCell reward, and so, even if you have the base Battle Pass, you can grab the skin. Once it has been unlocked, you can equip it to your Frag Grenade and use the potato nade in both games.

Trending

Getting hands on the potato grenade in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

To equip it, head over to your loadout in either game and go to the Lethal Equipment section. Here, search for the Frag Grenade, and you'll have the option to see all the skins you own for it. On Windows PC (both Battle.net and Steam), press 'R' on your keyboard, and it will show you all the skins for it. From this list, simply pick Boomtato, and the skin will be applied.

That is it. You can now carry a lethal potato (or potatoes) in your games and deal massive damage to your foes, just like a regular Frag Grenade would in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

That covers everything that you must know about the "Boomtato" grenade skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

