Call of Duty finally acknowledges Warzone performance issues on PC after Season 3 update

Call of Duty has finally acknowledged the performance issues plaguing Warzone on PC after the Season 3 update. Many players have taken to online platforms such as Reddit and X to report that the game ran worse than it used to. Most of these reports came from players on AMD hardware, and these performance issues included low FPS, constant stuttering, and more.
Read on to learn more about the latest report by Call of Duty on Warzone's issues after the Season 3 update.
Call of Duty admits to Warzone's performance issues on PC after the Season 3 update
Call of Duty has finally addressed the performance issues in Warzone on PC, such as stuttering on specific hardware configurations. Although the report didn't directly mention AMD hardware, based on the community's feedback, it was evident that certain AMD GPU and CPU combinations were suffering the most. However, not everyone was on the same boat, and the issues seem to be affecting only a certain portion of the player base.
Nevertheless, they have acknowledged that these issues began after the Season 3 update, which had introduced Verdansk.
Fortunately, the developers have taken note of these problems on Windows PC and are currently working on resolving them. Activision, in their report, has asked players who are facing these issues to submit their PC crash log files so that the developers can properly diagnose the problem.
If you are someone who is facing performance issues, it is recommended to submit your log files to the developers so that they can push a fix at the earliest.
