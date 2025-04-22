Underrated Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 3 is secretly the ultimate meta 

There's an underrated Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 3 that is so good it can be deemed the ultimate meta. The weapon in question is the GPR 91. In Season 3 of Warzone, the weapon received numerous buffs. For instance, its damage profile was improved, allowing it to deal higher damage at longer distances. Furthermore, its headshot multiplier was increased, and visual recoil was reduced. This made it a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

With the right attachments, the GPR 91 can now reach a time-to-kill of 588 ms at ranges up to 43 meters. This is massive, and only a few rifles in the game, like the AK-74, can beat these numbers. However, despite its impressive stats, the Assault Rifle remains underutilized.

Hence, for those who are looking for a meta tier loadout to run in the game but are tired of the popular weapons, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Ad

Trending

Best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 3

You can build the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 3 with the following attachments:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Here's how these attachments enhance the weapon and help it achieve the super-fast TTK:

Building the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Volzhskiy Reflex is a great optical sight for the GPR 91. It provides you with a clean and precise picture of your targets with minimal visual obstruction. That said, you can always switch the optical sights based on your preference.

Ad

Next up is the Monolithic Suppressor, which increases damage range and bullet velocity. As for the increase in damage range, we see a 10% improvement, i.e., the attachment bumps it up to 36 meters from 33. For bullet velocity, the weapon sees a 20% boost, from 780 m/s to 936 m/s. Apart from these improvements, it will also keep you off the radar when you fire your weapon.

Also read: Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

Ad

The Reinforced Barrel also increases the effective damage range and the bullet velocity. It further increases the damage range to 43 meters and bullet velocity to 1310 m/s. This helps the weapon to reach those fast TTK numbers in the shooter.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil. Controlling or countering the vertical recoil isn't that much of a challenge and players can always pull down their mouse or controller stick to do so. However, horizontal recoil is quite unpredictable and hence this attachment becomes a must-have.

Ad

Finally, the Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60. These additional bullets ensure that you never run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight and have sufficient ammo to take on multiple targets at once. In this game, enemies will always have armor plates on, which increases the number of bullets required to take them out.

Hence, having a few additional bullets can go a long way, even if they affect your handling stats negatively.

Ad

Read more: Warzone Season 3: Best Perks to use in Verdansk

That covers everything that you need to know about the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone Season 3.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More