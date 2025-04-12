Is the Monolithic Suppressor worth using in Black Ops 6? (Answered)

The Monolithic Suppressor in Black Ops 6 comes with a suite of benefits right off the bat. It boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of any weapon that it is equipped with and at the same time keeps players off the radar when they fire the weapon. These make it a highly coveted pick. In fact, since its addition to the titles with the Season 3 update, it has quickly become the go-to pick for Warzone builds.

Although it has proven to be quite useful in Warzone, the same cannot be said for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. Popular YouTube content creator TheXclusiveAce shared his findings about the attachment and made a detailed video explaining why it is not worth using in Black Ops 6.

Read below to learn more about his findings and why the Monolithic Suppressor is not worth using in BO6 Multiplayer.

Why is the Monolithic Suppressor not worth using in Black Ops 6?

Before we begin with the explanation for why the Monolithic Suppressor is not worth using in Black Ops 6, let's take a look at what the attachment does for the weapon it's equipped with. First of all, it boosts the bullet velocity by 20%, which essentially increases the hit-scan range. Second, it improves the damage range by 10%, allowing the weapon to deal more damage at range.

Statistics of the Monolithic Suppressor in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Also read: Custom Loadouts are currently broken in Warzone and BO6

It is also worth noting here that these improvements are universal, meaning that the Monolithic Suppressor will bring the exact increments in bullet velocity and damage range for all weapons in BO6.

So far so good, so what's the issue you might ask? Well, TheXclusiveAce found that it increases the aim down sight speed by 55 ms. While that may not look like much, it can be quite detrimental in Multiplayer.

Unlike Warzone, Black Ops 6 is quite fast-paced. Players are always on the move and fights are concentrated along tight lanes. In these scenarios, being able to pull up your weapon quickly and aim at them can determine the outcome of a gunfight. The 55 ms penalty to the aim down sight speed in these cases is quite significant.

But what about the benefits we discussed earlier? Simply put, in BO6, you will not notice these improvements. Unlike Warzone, the maps in Multiplayer are small and there's little scope to reap the benefits of the increased bullet velocity and damage range. So in this case, the con outweighs the pros.

This is exactly why the Monolithic Suppressor is not worth using in Black Ops 6.

Read more: All new attachments in BO6 and Warzone Season 3 and how you can unlock them

