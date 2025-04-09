COD fans vote on current TTK in Verdansk in Warzone, community divided

Verdansk in Warzone returned in Season 3 with many interesting changes. One of these was the increase in the time to kill (TTK). This shift in the meta was delivered by buffing weapon damage and introducing changes to the attachments. While some players welcomed the update with open arms, others shared a different opinion.
On X, user @CODMunityGG took a poll of players' opinions on the recent TTK changes. While 45.7% of them believed it was too fast, only around 2.6% felt it was too slow. Meanwhile, a staggering 51.7% of gamers voted that the TTK was just right.
Responding to the post, @rageBronsonYT noted that initially, they found the TTK to be too fast. However, after playing for some time, their opinion shifted. They stated:
"I hated the ttk at first. I’ve changed my mind. This ttk favors strategy over gun skill and levels the playing field more for casuals which is a good thing for the game."
Meanwhile, @xFleXy_ believed that if the TTK in Verdansk in Warzone kept players engaged, it probably wouldn't be such a bad thing. While they found it good, they also believed that it could be adjusted to make it better:
"I’d say good but maybe towards the edge of too fast, but if it keeps people playing the game it is what it is."
@its_TBD1 felt that it was perfectly fine while playing in the battle royale. However, during the Gulag fights, they felt it was a little too fast for the player. They commented:
"On the field its great, LOVE IT, In the Gulag, its the most awful TTK has been. 3shot dead isn't the way imo."
Meanwhile, user @InflamesFan595 felt it was too fast, considering all the previous Verdansk-era weapons that were re-introduced in the game:
User @Fromthe_A opined that the faster TTK in Verdansk in Warzone left very little room for outplay potential. They felt that it all comes down to the last few seconds when you get shot:
Fast TTK weapons to use in Verdansk in Warzone
Some Verdansk-era weapons are very potent when it comes to eliminating opponents quickly. This list is perhaps occupied by the Assault Rifle CR-56 AMAX, which comes with a powerful TTK of 620 ms.
Apart from that, other powerful weapons include the likes of the PPSh-41, AK 74, and the Kompakt 92 SMG. They all have a TTK of 550+ ms, making them popular choices among gamers. With that being said, further loadout enhancements in Verdansk could make these weapons even stronger in Warzone.
