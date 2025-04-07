Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest: All rewards and how to get them 

The Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest is currently underway, offering players the chance to claim unique rewards. These items are available for free, although the only thing that the promotion asks of players is to play Warzone. There are also a few additional steps involved. However, it's completely free and you don't even need a Discord Nitro subscription to claim these rewards.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how you can claim all the Discord Quest rewards for free in Warzone Season 3.

How to get the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards

To claim the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards, follow these steps:

First, you must have an active Discord account . If not, create one.

. If not, create one. Next, go to your Gift Inventory under settings, and find Quests .

. Select COD: Warzone quest and accept it.

and accept it. Once the quest is active, it will ask you for the platform you are playing on. Select the appropriate one.

Then, load the game and play it for 15 minutes . If you don't want to play, you can simply leave the game turned on.

. If you don't want to play, you can simply leave the game turned on. After 15 minutes have passed, select Claim Reward .

. You will be shown a code. Note it down.

Next, visit CallofDuty.com/redeem

Log in with your Call of Duty account that's connected to Warzone.

Once logged in, enter the code in the redemption box.

Select Redeem Code.

Ad

Trending

Claim the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards (Image via Discord)

With that, the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest is complete and you will instantly acquire all the rewards. If for some reason, you don't see the items in your game, simply reboot it. Thereafter, the items should appear.

Ad

Also read: All Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards and how to get them

All Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards

Call of Duty fans can unlock two Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards. They are as follows:

60 minute Double Weapon XP Token

"Verdansk is Back" Calling Card (New)

Once you have followed the steps mentioned in the section above, these rewards will be available for use in-game.

Ad

All Warzone Season 3 Discord quest rewards (Image via Activision)

Note that the promotion is available on consoles that have support for Discord (such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) and Windows PC. Furthermore, this is a limited-time event. Gamers have until April 16, 2025, to claim these rewards for free.

Ad

Read more: How to unlock the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone

That covers everything there is to know about the free rewards you can get for Warzone via the Discord Quest.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More