Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest: All rewards and how to get them 

The Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest is currently underway, offering players the chance to claim unique rewards. These items are available for free, although the only thing that the promotion asks of players is to play Warzone. There are also a few additional steps involved. However, it's completely free and you don't even need a Discord Nitro subscription to claim these rewards.
Read on to learn more about how you can claim all the Discord Quest rewards for free in Warzone Season 3.
How to get the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards
To claim the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards, follow these steps:
- First, you must have an active Discord account. If not, create one.
- Next, go to your Gift Inventory under settings, and find Quests.
- Select COD: Warzone quest and accept it.
- Once the quest is active, it will ask you for the platform you are playing on. Select the appropriate one.
- Then, load the game and play it for 15 minutes. If you don't want to play, you can simply leave the game turned on.
- After 15 minutes have passed, select Claim Reward.
- You will be shown a code. Note it down.
- Next, visit CallofDuty.com/redeem
- Log in with your Call of Duty account that's connected to Warzone.
- Once logged in, enter the code in the redemption box.
- Select Redeem Code.
With that, the Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest is complete and you will instantly acquire all the rewards. If for some reason, you don't see the items in your game, simply reboot it. Thereafter, the items should appear.
All Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards
Call of Duty fans can unlock two Warzone Season 3 Discord Quest rewards. They are as follows:
- 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token
- "Verdansk is Back" Calling Card (New)
Once you have followed the steps mentioned in the section above, these rewards will be available for use in-game.
Note that the promotion is available on consoles that have support for Discord (such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S) and Windows PC. Furthermore, this is a limited-time event. Gamers have until April 16, 2025, to claim these rewards for free.
That covers everything there is to know about the free rewards you can get for Warzone via the Discord Quest.
