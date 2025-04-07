With the Warzone Season 3 update, the AK-74 has become an overpowered weapon effective at all ranges, especially in close-quarter combat on Verdansk. It received a significant buff, including increased damage output across all ranges, improved headshot, lower torso, and leg multipliers, along with a slight boost to bullet velocity.
These buffs have made the weapon extremely reliable and powerful, allowing it to dominate in both close and medium-range encounters. Even meta-tier SMGs are struggling to compete with this assault rifle in close-range battles.
It's best to leverage its current strength now, as there's a high possibility it will be nerfed soon.
This article will provide the best attachment loadout for the AK-74 to maximize its performance on the Warzone Verdansk map.
Best AK-74 close-range meta loadout to use in Warzone Verdansk
With the recent buff, the AK-74 has become extremely viable for close to medium-range combat. It offers an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) of 552 ms up to 43 meters, making it a top-tier choice for aggressive playstyles.
Recommended Build:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
The Compensator muzzle attachment significantly improves recoil control by reducing vertical recoil by 25%. This attachment helps the weapon achieve more stability and, in turn, helps you win more gunfights with ease.
The Gain Twist Barrel is essential for increasing bullet velocity, offering a 40% improvement that raises it to 1176 m/s. This allows your shots to land faster, especially when shooting moving enemies.
The Vertical Foregrip helps mitigate horizontal recoil. This helps the weapon to stay stable and provides a more comfortable gunplay during sustained firing.
The Extended Mag II increases the magazine size from 30 to 50 rounds. Although it impacts the reload speed slightly, the trade-off is worth it since, with the added capacity, you can maintain your momentum without reloading much.
Lastly, the Volzhskiy Reflex offers a clean, rimless optic that offers precision sight pictures. However, this attachment is completely based on personal preference, and you can customize it as you like.
