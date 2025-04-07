With the Warzone Season 3 update, the AK-74 has become an overpowered weapon effective at all ranges, especially in close-quarter combat on Verdansk. It received a significant buff, including increased damage output across all ranges, improved headshot, lower torso, and leg multipliers, along with a slight boost to bullet velocity.

Ad

These buffs have made the weapon extremely reliable and powerful, allowing it to dominate in both close and medium-range encounters. Even meta-tier SMGs are struggling to compete with this assault rifle in close-range battles.

It's best to leverage its current strength now, as there's a high possibility it will be nerfed soon.

This article will provide the best attachment loadout for the AK-74 to maximize its performance on the Warzone Verdansk map.

Ad

Trending

Best AK-74 close-range meta loadout to use in Warzone Verdansk

With the recent buff, the AK-74 has become extremely viable for close to medium-range combat. It offers an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) of 552 ms up to 43 meters, making it a top-tier choice for aggressive playstyles.

AK-74 close-range loadout in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended Build:

Ad

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Magazine: Extended Mag II

Also read: How to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly

The Compensator muzzle attachment significantly improves recoil control by reducing vertical recoil by 25%. This attachment helps the weapon achieve more stability and, in turn, helps you win more gunfights with ease.

The Gain Twist Barrel is essential for increasing bullet velocity, offering a 40% improvement that raises it to 1176 m/s. This allows your shots to land faster, especially when shooting moving enemies.

Ad

The Vertical Foregrip helps mitigate horizontal recoil. This helps the weapon to stay stable and provides a more comfortable gunplay during sustained firing.

The Extended Mag II increases the magazine size from 30 to 50 rounds. Although it impacts the reload speed slightly, the trade-off is worth it since, with the added capacity, you can maintain your momentum without reloading much.

Lastly, the Volzhskiy Reflex offers a clean, rimless optic that offers precision sight pictures. However, this attachment is completely based on personal preference, and you can customize it as you like.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 3: Best long-range meta loadout to use in Verdansk

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More