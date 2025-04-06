Warzone Season 3: Best long-range meta loadout to use in Verdansk

Using the best long-range meta loadout in Warzone Verdansk can give you an edge in distant fights, ultimately increasing your chances of winning more matches. With Verdansk returning after more than three years and significant changes to weapon mechanics shifting the meta, it's difficult to determine the best long-range weapon.
Currently, the best option is the newly added CR-56 AMAX assault rifle. It’s a reliable weapon with well-balanced stats and is ideal for long-range engagements. This article highlights the best loadout for the CR-56 AMAX AR in Warzone Verdansk.
Best CR-56 AMAX long-range meta loadout in Warzone Verdansk
The CR-56 AMAX assault rifle is a returning weapon that was first seen in Modern Warfare (2019) and has quickly become a fan-favorite in Warzone Verdansk. While the base variant has decent stats, it transforms into a dominant force in medium- to long-range engagements when paired with the right attachments.
Recommended build
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Optic: Volzhkiy Reflex / Kepler Microflex
The Compensator significantly improves the weapon’s vertical recoil control, making the CR-56 AMAX feel much more stable and easier to handle. This results in a near laser-like aim (crucial for long-distance fights) while also reducing gun kick for better accuracy and reliability.
The Gain Twist Barrel is an essential attachment, especially since the weapon’s base bullet velocity is relatively low. Equipping this barrel boosts it to an impressive 1,189 m/s, making shots hit faster at long distances and improving accuracy in the process.
The Vertical Foregrip helps manage horizontal recoil. While the gun tends to sway a bit, this attachment counters much of that movement, giving the AMAX a more controllable feel during sustained firefights.
A higher magazine capacity is vital for long-range builds, especially when it comes to when engaging with targets at a distance. Although the Extended Mag II impacts handling stats like ADS and reload speed, the trade-off is worth it. You get more rounds and greater confidence to secure eliminations without needing constant reloads.
While optics often come down to personal preference, both the Kepler Microflex and Volzhkiy Reflex are highly recommended. They offer a clean sight picture with minimal obstruction, helping you maintain precise aim in long-range engagements.
The best class setup for Verdansk
In Warzone Verdansk, it's best to use the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to equip two primary weapons. This gives you a versatile loadout, pairing a close-range weapon with a medium- to long-range option and helping you adapt and win fights across various combat scenarios on the map.
- Primary: CR-56 AMAX assault rifle
- Primary: KSV smg
- Melee: Power Drill
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.
- Perk 2 – Sprinter: Grants unlimited tactical sprint.
- Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.
The KSV SMG is one of the best close-range weapons in the game, offering a balanced stat profile with a solid fire rate, competitive TTK, minimal recoil, and excellent handling, all of which make it a top-tier choice for close-quarters combat.
