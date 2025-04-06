Warzone Season 3: Best long-range meta loadout to use in Verdansk

Using the best long-range meta loadout in Warzone Verdansk can give you an edge in distant fights, ultimately increasing your chances of winning more matches. With Verdansk returning after more than three years and significant changes to weapon mechanics shifting the meta, it's difficult to determine the best long-range weapon.

Ad

Currently, the best option is the newly added CR-56 AMAX assault rifle. It’s a reliable weapon with well-balanced stats and is ideal for long-range engagements. This article highlights the best loadout for the CR-56 AMAX AR in Warzone Verdansk.

Best CR-56 AMAX long-range meta loadout in Warzone Verdansk

The CR-56 AMAX assault rifle is a returning weapon that was first seen in Modern Warfare (2019) and has quickly become a fan-favorite in Warzone Verdansk. While the base variant has decent stats, it transforms into a dominant force in medium- to long-range engagements when paired with the right attachments.

Ad

Trending

CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build

Ad

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Optic: Volzhkiy Reflex / Kepler Microflex

The Compensator significantly improves the weapon’s vertical recoil control, making the CR-56 AMAX feel much more stable and easier to handle. This results in a near laser-like aim (crucial for long-distance fights) while also reducing gun kick for better accuracy and reliability.

The Gain Twist Barrel is an essential attachment, especially since the weapon’s base bullet velocity is relatively low. Equipping this barrel boosts it to an impressive 1,189 m/s, making shots hit faster at long distances and improving accuracy in the process.

Ad

The Vertical Foregrip helps manage horizontal recoil. While the gun tends to sway a bit, this attachment counters much of that movement, giving the AMAX a more controllable feel during sustained firefights.

A higher magazine capacity is vital for long-range builds, especially when it comes to when engaging with targets at a distance. Although the Extended Mag II impacts handling stats like ADS and reload speed, the trade-off is worth it. You get more rounds and greater confidence to secure eliminations without needing constant reloads.

Ad

While optics often come down to personal preference, both the Kepler Microflex and Volzhkiy Reflex are highly recommended. They offer a clean sight picture with minimal obstruction, helping you maintain precise aim in long-range engagements.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

The best class setup for Verdansk

In Warzone Verdansk, it's best to use the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to equip two primary weapons. This gives you a versatile loadout, pairing a close-range weapon with a medium- to long-range option and helping you adapt and win fights across various combat scenarios on the map.

Ad

Primary: CR-56 AMAX assault rifle

CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Primary: KSV smg

KSV smg Melee: Power Drill

Power Drill Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.

Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased. Perk 2 – Sprinter: Grants unlimited tactical sprint.

Grants unlimited tactical sprint. Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.

The KSV SMG is one of the best close-range weapons in the game, offering a balanced stat profile with a solid fire rate, competitive TTK, minimal recoil, and excellent handling, all of which make it a top-tier choice for close-quarters combat.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More