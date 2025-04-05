Warzone Season 3: Best close-range meta loadout to use in Verdansk

With Verdansk finally returning to Warzone after over three years, players may wonder which meta loadout performs best in close-range combat. The map features numerous tight spaces where having the best close-range weapon can help you win fights, especially for aggressive players.

Currently, the KSV stands out as the best close-range weapon in the game, with consistent performance and reliability.

This article highlights the best loadout for the KSV SMG to help you dominate close-quarters engagements in Warzone Verdansk.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best KSV close-range meta loadout in Warzone Verdansk

The KSV is currently the best SMG to use in Verdansk. It features a TTK rating of 600 ms within 18 meters, with a fast fire rate and controllable recoil. It can even hold its ground at extended ranges, boasting a 675 ms TTK between 18 and 29 meters.

KSV loadout in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To unlock the weapon’s full potential, you'll need the right attachments:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Magazine:

The Compensator attachments drastically improve vertical recoil control, making the weapon feel much more stable. It provides a 35% reduction in vertical recoil and a 34% decrease in gun kick, making it highly reliable and comfortable to use in close-quarters combat.

The Long Barrel helps increase the damage range and the attachment for achieving 675 ms TTK between 18 to 29 meters, allowing you to hold your ground even at further ranges.

The Ranger Foregrip drastically reduces horizontal recoil by 40%, enhancing the weapon’s overall stability. It also increases the handling stats, which helps compensate for the handling penalty the muzzle attachment caused.

The Extended Mag II increases your ammo capacity to 50 rounds, allowing for sustained fire and aggressive plays without frequent reloads, which is crucial for close-range gunfights where every second counts.

The Commando Grip further improves handling, compensating for the reduced stats caused by the Extended Mag II. It ensures the weapon remains effective and fast for close-range encounters.

The best class setup for Verdansk

It’s highly recommended to use the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to equip two primary weapons. This setup is ideal for handling close-range as well as mid-to-long-range engagements across the Verdansk map.

Primary: KSV smg

KSV smg Primary: CR-56 AMAX assault rifle

CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Melee: Power Drill

Power Drill Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.

Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased. Perk 2 – Sprinter: Grants unlimited tactical sprint.

Grants unlimited tactical sprint. Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.

The CR-56 AMAX is included in this loadout because it’s currently one of the best weapons for medium to long-range engagements. Pairing it with the KSV SMG creates a highly versatile setup that excels in nearly any combat scenario.

