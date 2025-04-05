Warzone Season 3: Best Kar98K loadout to use after Verdansk update

The best Kar98K loadout in Verdansk after the Warzone Season 3 update will give you an upper hand in most of your long-range engagements. In Season 3, the developers buffed many weapons, and Kar98K was one of them. The update had a significant impact on its damage multipliers, and as a result, the weapon now deals greater damage to the lower torso, arms, and legs.

These buffs have transformed it into one of the best Marksman Rifles in the game. But why stop there? Using the right attachments, you can further enhance the gun and turn it into a force to be reckoned with, especially on the battle royale map.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best Kar98K loadout that you should use right now.

Best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

To build the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3, you must use the following attachments:

Optic: Range Caller V3.4 Optic

Range Caller V3.4 Optic Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel

Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel Rear Grip: Recon Sling

Recon Sling Ammunition: 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds

Here's how the buffed Kar98K behaves in the title with the attachments equipped:

Setting up the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Range Caller V3.4 Optic provides 7x magnification, which is plenty to see the targets at longer ranges clearly. Moreover, the Optic is quite minimal in design and has little to no obstructions, providing you with a clean and precise of your targets.

The Sonic Suppressor L increases the damage range as well as the bullet velocity of the rifle. For the improvements in effective damage range, it is increased from 48.3 meters to 52 meters. As for the bullet velocity, we see a 14% increase.

The Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon. This time around, we see a 15% increase in bullet velocity, and the effective damage range is bumped up to 58.4 meters, making it way more lethal at long-range engagements.

The Recon Sling improves accuracy by lowering idle sway. But the main reason to use it is because it reduces flinch. So, when you aim down the sights during a gunfight and get shot, your aim would not be thrown off by much, allowing you to keep your crosshair on the targets and hit them where it hurts.

Finally, the 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds also boost the damage range and the bullet velocity. As for the damage range, we see it bumped up to 67 meters and an increase of 15% to the bullet velocity, resulting in a final bullet velocity of 905 m/s.

These attachments improve the weapon drastically. The two major advantages of the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 over the base variant are that the base version of the weapon has a damage range of 48.3 meters and a bullet velocity of 600 m/s.

Moreover, you get a decent Optic and reduced flinch with the best Kar98K loadout, making it extremely lethal in the right hands.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.

