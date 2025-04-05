Warzone Season 3: Best Kar98K loadout to use after Verdansk update

The best Kar98K loadout in Verdansk after the Warzone Season 3 update will give you an upper hand in most of your long-range engagements. In Season 3, the developers buffed many weapons, and Kar98K was one of them. The update had a significant impact on its damage multipliers, and as a result, the weapon now deals greater damage to the lower torso, arms, and legs.
These buffs have transformed it into one of the best Marksman Rifles in the game. But why stop there? Using the right attachments, you can further enhance the gun and turn it into a force to be reckoned with, especially on the battle royale map.
In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best Kar98K loadout that you should use right now.
Best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3
To build the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3, you must use the following attachments:
- Optic: Range Caller V3.4 Optic
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel
- Rear Grip: Recon Sling
- Ammunition: 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds
Here's how the buffed Kar98K behaves in the title with the attachments equipped:
The Range Caller V3.4 Optic provides 7x magnification, which is plenty to see the targets at longer ranges clearly. Moreover, the Optic is quite minimal in design and has little to no obstructions, providing you with a clean and precise of your targets.
Also read: Best Kilo 141 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Sonic Suppressor L increases the damage range as well as the bullet velocity of the rifle. For the improvements in effective damage range, it is increased from 48.3 meters to 52 meters. As for the bullet velocity, we see a 14% increase.
The Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon. This time around, we see a 15% increase in bullet velocity, and the effective damage range is bumped up to 58.4 meters, making it way more lethal at long-range engagements.
The Recon Sling improves accuracy by lowering idle sway. But the main reason to use it is because it reduces flinch. So, when you aim down the sights during a gunfight and get shot, your aim would not be thrown off by much, allowing you to keep your crosshair on the targets and hit them where it hurts.
Finally, the 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds also boost the damage range and the bullet velocity. As for the damage range, we see it bumped up to 67 meters and an increase of 15% to the bullet velocity, resulting in a final bullet velocity of 905 m/s.
These attachments improve the weapon drastically. The two major advantages of the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 over the base variant are that the base version of the weapon has a damage range of 48.3 meters and a bullet velocity of 600 m/s.
Moreover, you get a decent Optic and reduced flinch with the best Kar98K loadout, making it extremely lethal in the right hands.
Read more: Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk
That covers everything that you need to know about the best Kar98K loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- "Please don't ever add Redeploy drones": CoD fans want Warzone to stay at its core
- All Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards and how to get them
- PS5 players are facing FPS drops in Warzone after Verdansk update
- Best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone
- All new attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 and how to unlock them