All side easter eggs in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The third Zombies DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, titled Shattered Veil, is finally here, and just like the previous maps, it’s packed with hidden secrets, clever side quests, and mysterious rewards waiting to be uncovered. From haunting jump scares to classic Wonder Weapons and secret upgrades, there's a lot to dive into this time around.

If you’re looking to complete every side Easter egg in Shattered Veil, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full breakdown of every side quest, how to complete them, and what you’ll get in return.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil: All Easter eggs explained

Whether you're hunting for a free Ray Gun Mk II, summoning a laser death trap, or just want to give your zombie ally Dougnuts a glow-up, the side Easter eggs have caught the community’s attention. Shattered Veil is packed with clever secrets that will reward you.

1) Music Easter egg

It wouldn’t be a Zombies map without a hidden music track, right? The Easter egg song in Shattered Veil can be unlocked by finding and interacting with three Mister Peeks headphones scattered across the map.

Here’s where to find them:

Behind the elevator on the right side.

Location of the headphone under the conservatory staircase (Image via Activision)

Under the staircase in the Conservatory, near a statue.

In the Service Tunnel, beneath a charred corpse.

Once you interact with all three, the music will start playing. A small but classic nod for longtime Zombies fans.

2) Jumpscare Ghost Easter egg

Beginning in Round 13, a spooky side quest can be started using a thermal scope (like the Etero Thermal 2x).

Here’s what to do:

Spot a ghost in the mansion windows (starting in the front).

The ghost will move every 45 seconds. Continue finding it on the east and west balconies.

After seeing the ghost three times, the fourth location will always be in the southwest balcony near the Nursery.

Once you’ve spotted it four times, interact with the makeup table nearby for a terrifying team-wide jump scare.

But it's worth it, everyone in your squad will receive a perk, a killstreak, and an Aether Tool as a reward.

3) S.A.M Laser Trap Secret

This secret laser trap can be activated using a series of computers in the mainframe area.

Here’s how:

Use the computer next to Pack-a-Punch until the message "system booting" appears.

On the same round, visit three computers in these places: the Study (near Elemental Pop), in the Overlook (near the T-Rex bar), and in the West Hallway (near Death Perception).

You’ll get “booting” messages. Once you see “infected” appear on one of the screens, grab the floppy disk and insert it into the Pack-a-Punch terminal.

End the round, interact again, and you’ll unlock access to the L4Z3R.EXE Trap, which you can buy for 2000 Essence each round.

4) Mr Peek’s Bodyguard - Doughnuts

You can build your own zombie bodyguard by collecting six hidden pieces of Mr. Peeks. Here’s where to find each part:

Garden Pond, near the Rampage Inducer.

On a rock ledge near Speed Cola.

On the floor beside Quick Revive.

Inside a wine rack in the Bottlery.

In a bucket behind Double Tap.

Behind a painting in the Library.

You'll have to reconstruct Mr Peeks (Image via Activision)

Bring all parts to the Motor Court, where you’ll construct Mr. Peeks. He’ll spawn Dougnuts, a brainrotted ally who evolves from a Vermin to a Parasite and eventually to a powerful Doppleghast as he racks up kills.

5) Free Max Rarity & Tier III Pack-a-Punch

You can earn a fully upgraded weapon for free — but only if you're using the Marine SP shotgun.

Steps:

Get your Marine SP to blue rarity or higher.

Buy Death Perception.

In the Banquet Hall, place the Marine SP under a deer head on the wall.

Match the color of the deer’s glowing eyes to the correct Field Upgrade.

Get kills using that Field Upgrade to fill soul boxes. Once all deer eyes match, special enemies will spawn.

Defeat them to upgrade the Marine SP’s rarity.

You can repeat this once per round. On solo, save/quitting and reloading lets you continue upgrading to Tier III Pack-a-Punch.

6) Wunderwaffe DG-2 Quest

The fan-favorite Wunderwaffe DG-2 returns, and unlocking it requires completing a mini-quest:

Complete the Distillery Ritual.

Nursery: Shoot glowing clothes under a bed.

East Balcony: Shoot a glowing book on a chair – defeat the book-based mini-boss.

Garden Pond: Shoot a glowing orb above the foliage for another mini-boss fight.

Juggernog Room: Shoot a glowing family portrait of Richtofen to summon the final mini-boss.

After defeating all three mini-bosses, rappel down the elevator shaft, turn back, and shoot the glowing energy to receive your free Wunderwaffe.

7) Ray Gun Mark II Quest

Unlocking the iconic Ray Gun Mark II involves a code-breaking puzzle and a severed arm:

Kill the Toxic Purple-Eyed Zombie on Round 10 to get a floppy disc.

Fax Machine: Insert the disc to get a word clue.

Nursery Board Puzzle: Convert each letter into a number based on its group, forming a four-digit code.

S.A.M Room Tunnel: Use the code to summon and kill an HVT Doppelgeist for a severed arm.

Use the arm to open the Ray Gun case.

Shattered Veil continues Black Ops 6’s trend of packing its Zombies mode with layered secrets and engaging side missions. Whether you’re a hardcore Zombies veteran or a casual squad hopper, diving into these side quests is the best way to keep your Zombie experience fresh and fun.

