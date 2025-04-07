How to get free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Players can now grab free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies. These can be acquired on all five maps. Each pack will contain six Gobblegums, one of them being Ultra rare. And the best part? It's completely free — all that players must do is play the game. Needless to say, it is quite enticing, and we recommend all players give it a shot.

Do note that this won't be an easy ride, especially if you tend to play it solo.

With that out of the way, let's take a quick look at how you can get free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Guide to earning free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To earn free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies, complete 50 rounds on a map. That's it. Once you complete the round, the game will drop you a pack of Gobblegums, with one of the items being of higher rarity. Now, you might be wondering if this is a secret feature pushed with the new update. Well, simply put, no, it seems to be a glitch.

This reward system was designed for the Cranked mode for Black Ops 6 Zombies, which has not gone live yet. However, seemingly due to a glitch, even though the game mode isn't live, you can reap the rewards the mode promises right now.

For those who are unaware, in the Season 3 roadmap for Black Ops 6, the devs confirmed that Cranked was returning to the game. Therein, it was revealed that players who survive 50 rounds would be awarded free Gobblegum Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Do note that this is a glitch and might get patched soon. Hence, if you want to grab some free Gobblegums in Season 3 before the Team Cranked game mode arrives, it's highly recommended to get started on the grind right now.

That covers everything about earning free Gobblegums Packs in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

