Free Random Perk Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

A new Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil grants you a Random Perk. However, it's not straightforward; you’ll need to progress through the main quest to achieve it. Keep in mind that it’s a lengthy process where you must advance through the main quest and meet all the required conditions.

Ad

This guide offers a step-by-step walkthrough to help you complete the free Random Perk Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil: Free Random Perk easter egg guide

To acquire a free Random Perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil, you'll need to upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II to its W (blue) variant and indulge in the associated Ritual challenge. Completing the full Ritual isn’t necessary, but you must obtain the Ritual Item. Once that’s done, ringing the bell 115 to 120 times will reward you with the Random Perk.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a complete step-by-step walkthrough:

Step 1: Collect the Ray Gun Mark II

Start by progressing through the guided missions and reach at least Round 10. From this point onward, a special zombie called the Lab Technician (with glowing purple eyes) will spawn. Eliminate it to obtain a Floppy Disk.

Next, head to the East Foyer and interact with the computer to print out a code. Memorize or note it down.

Now, go to the Nursery, near the PhD Flopper perk, and use the chalkboard there to decipher the code.

Ad

Once deciphered, proceed to the Service Tunnel, enter the code, and release the Doppleghast. Defeat it to collect the Severed Arm.

Collect the Ray Gun Mark II in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Take the arm to the Supply Depot, where the Armory is located. Inside, use the Severed Arm to unlock and collect the Ray Gun Mark II.

Ad

Step 2: Upgrade to the Ray Gun Mark II-W (Blue variant)

To get the W variant, you’ll first need an Empty Canister. The easiest way is by picking up the LT53 Kazimir, which you can find for free in the Service Tunnel in the hands of a fallen zombie near the damaged truck. Alternatively, you can buy it from the crafting table for 1500 Salvage.

Collect the Empty Canister in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Head to the Rear Patio, just behind the Double Tap perk. Throw the Kazimir device outside the zombie spawn window. The vortex will pull out an Empty Canister from within.

Ad

Now, take this canister to Shem's Henge, just in front of the Speed Cola perk. Place it into the machine there.

This will spawn an Abomination; do not kill it. Instead, use its beam attack to hit three small stones and turn them blue. Then, let its charge attack hit those same stones, causing them to float. Once all three stones are activated, the Abomination will die automatically.

Activate the three rocks and defend the extractor in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Now, defend the extractor in the center of the area from Vermins. Make sure they don’t interrupt the energy collection process. Once it reaches 100%, collect the Explosive Canister from the machine.

Ad

Return to the Supply Depot and use the yellow workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-W.

Step 3: Indulge in the Ritual challenge

Head to the small chamber next to the Banquet Hall, where you'll find a Lantern piece inside a box near the wall-mounted deer heads. Pick it up and take it to the T-Rex room.

Complete the blinking lights puzzle in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

There, place the Lantern piece in the wall slot on the western wall. This will activate a Simon Says blinking light puzzle. Complete the sequence to open a hidden room.

Ad

Enter the room, activate the painting, and kill the zombies using your Ray Gun Mark II-W until the painting turns into a portal.

Next, go to the Study and search the glass shelf to find the Bell item. Collect it and return to the T-Rex room.

Collect the Bell item in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Also read: How to get Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies Easter Egg guide

Ad

Step 4: Collect the Ritual Item

Before proceeding, equip the Brain Rot Ammo Mod to your weapon.

Now go to the Overlook section, specifically the southwest corner near the bar counter. Place the Bell there.

Collect the Ritual item in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Kill zombies using your Brain Rot-equipped weapon. Once a zombie becomes brain-rotted, ring the Bell. The infected zombie will jump over the counter and drop the Ritual Item.

Ad

Once you have the Ritual Item, all the prerequisites are complete.

Also read: Mr Peek Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Step 5: Get the free Random Perk

To receive the perk, simply ring the Bell 115–120 times.

Ring the Bell 115-120 times (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

You can use a Decoy Grenade to distract zombies while you focus on ringing the Bell. You should be able to ring it the required number of times within a minute.

Ad

Once done, you’ll be rewarded with a free Random Perk.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More