All new GobbleGums and their abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 introduces three new Gobblegums to the game. Released on April 2, 2025, the latest season introduces many changes, including a new perk, enemies, and more. Of these, there are three new Gobblegums that can help you elevate your zombies' experience by eliminating enemies more efficiently.

This article goes over all three of them introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3, along with their abilities.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Gobblegums: Descriptions and abilities

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Gobblegums include the following:

Tactical Diffusion (Rare): Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.

Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead. Support Group (Legendary): Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Mutant Injection Support items.

Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Mutant Injection Support items. Die Pitched (Whimsical): Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.

Getting a Nuke power-up in your Black Ops 6 Zombies match-up can be game-changing. It helps you eliminate several enemies at once, making more space for you on the map. However, with the Tactical Diffusion Gobblegum, you can trade it for 2,000 Essence Points for your entire team instead.

Having more Essence can help you upgrade weapons and purchase Perks. Having more of this in-game currency is helpful, and if you're not in much of a pinch, you can use the Gobblegum to advance in the match.

Meanwhile, the Support Group Gobblegum helps you with a series of important equipment and support items, such as the Mangler Cannons or the ARC-XD. All items the Gobblegum can provide are very important in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3. Many of these can help you battle large zombie hordes easily.

Finally, the Die Pitched Gobblegum gives a high pitch to all enemies in your Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 matchup. This makes it easier to hear them coming while preventing them from sneaking up behind you. This way, you can remain more aware of approaching targets.

The new season also introduces a new map called Shattered Veil. You can now explore Richtofen's abandoned mansion and further unlock the lore of BO6 Zombies.

