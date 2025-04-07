How to ride Z-Rex in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide 

The final boss of Black Ops 6 Zombies’ new map, Shattered Veil, is the Z-Rex, and you can ride it. This is the same T-Rex skeleton displayed in the Grand Foyer, also known as the central hall. If you're wondering how this skeleton turns into a real enemy, let's break it down briefly.

Ad

After collecting the Sentinel Artifact from The Tomb map, head to Shattered Veil to activate it. As you progress, load the artifact with Prima Materia, following S.A.M.'s instructions. However, upon doing so, S.A.M. sends you to the place where Richtofen was trapped.

Once you and your team escape with him, the T-Rex (affected by residual temporal energy) transforms into the Z-Rex. The skeleton regenerates its flesh and comes to life, turning into a real threat that attacks you.

Ad

Trending

This article provides a detailed guide on how to climb and ride the Z-Rex in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil.

Guide on how to ride the Z-Rex final boss in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

To ride the Z-Rex in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil, you first need to encounter it. The best time to attempt this is during the initial phase of the boss fight when the Z-Rex isn't very aggressive. Approach it from behind, and as you get close, it will perform a tail smash attack that launches you into the air and deals over 100 damage.

Ad

Approach the Z-Rex from behind (Image via Activision || YouTube/TheGamingRevolution)

While airborne, press the interact button at the right moment to mount the Z-Rex. Although you can’t control its movement, your character will stand on its back. Once you're up there, your equipped weapon will automatically switch to your melee weapon, and you won’t be able to use your weapons while riding.

Ad

Interestingly, this is the best way to regenerate health when you get hit by its tail attack. However, you’ll be automatically dismounted when the Z-Rex performs its jump attack.

How to Encounter the Z-Rex in Shattered Veil

When the mission begins, follow the guided instructions to reach the Mainframe Chamber, where S.A.M. is located. This room also houses the Pack-a-Punch machine.

After that, there will be no guided information; you are on your own.

Ad

Acquire the Ray Gun Mark II. Collect three Empty Canisters. Fill each Canister to upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II.

There are three Ray Gun Mark II variants:

W Variant

R Variant

P Variant

Each has its own upgrade method. Once you upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II into one of these variants, you must complete the associated Ritual Challenges tied to that version. Doing so allows you to infuse the Sentinel Artifact with Prima Materia.

Ad

After completing this process for all three variants, the Sentinel Artifact will be fully powered. Deliver it to the Mainframe Chamber, where S.A.M. is located.

Once delivered, a cutscene begins and you’re transported to the location where Richtofen is trapped. After this sequence, the Z-Rex boss fight begins in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More