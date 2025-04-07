How to ride Z-Rex in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide 

The final boss of Black Ops 6 Zombies’ new map, Shattered Veil, is the Z-Rex, and you can ride it. This is the same T-Rex skeleton displayed in the Grand Foyer, also known as the central hall. If you're wondering how this skeleton turns into a real enemy, let's break it down briefly.
After collecting the Sentinel Artifact from The Tomb map, head to Shattered Veil to activate it. As you progress, load the artifact with Prima Materia, following S.A.M.'s instructions. However, upon doing so, S.A.M. sends you to the place where Richtofen was trapped.
Once you and your team escape with him, the T-Rex (affected by residual temporal energy) transforms into the Z-Rex. The skeleton regenerates its flesh and comes to life, turning into a real threat that attacks you.
This article provides a detailed guide on how to climb and ride the Z-Rex in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil.
Guide on how to ride the Z-Rex final boss in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil
To ride the Z-Rex in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil, you first need to encounter it. The best time to attempt this is during the initial phase of the boss fight when the Z-Rex isn't very aggressive. Approach it from behind, and as you get close, it will perform a tail smash attack that launches you into the air and deals over 100 damage.
While airborne, press the interact button at the right moment to mount the Z-Rex. Although you can’t control its movement, your character will stand on its back. Once you're up there, your equipped weapon will automatically switch to your melee weapon, and you won’t be able to use your weapons while riding.
Interestingly, this is the best way to regenerate health when you get hit by its tail attack. However, you’ll be automatically dismounted when the Z-Rex performs its jump attack.
How to Encounter the Z-Rex in Shattered Veil
When the mission begins, follow the guided instructions to reach the Mainframe Chamber, where S.A.M. is located. This room also houses the Pack-a-Punch machine.
After that, there will be no guided information; you are on your own.
- Acquire the Ray Gun Mark II.
- Collect three Empty Canisters.
- Fill each Canister to upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II.
There are three Ray Gun Mark II variants:
- W Variant
- R Variant
- P Variant
Each has its own upgrade method. Once you upgrade the Ray Gun Mark II into one of these variants, you must complete the associated Ritual Challenges tied to that version. Doing so allows you to infuse the Sentinel Artifact with Prima Materia.
After completing this process for all three variants, the Sentinel Artifact will be fully powered. Deliver it to the Mainframe Chamber, where S.A.M. is located.
Once delivered, a cutscene begins and you’re transported to the location where Richtofen is trapped. After this sequence, the Z-Rex boss fight begins in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.
