CoD devs confirm fixing overpowered Endo Titanium Core skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Endo Titanium Core Operator skin has been confirmed to receive fixes in upcoming updates for Warzone and Black Ops 6, according to Call of Duty developers. Also known as the Terminator skin, it has faced backlash from the community due to visibility issues. As a result, the skin has been removed from the in-game store and is currently unavailable for purchase.

However, the developers have assured that a fix to address the problem is on the way. This article will explore the Endo Titanium Core skin and the adjustments planned to resolve the issue in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Endo Titanium Core skin adjustments are planned for Warzone and Black Ops 6

A recent post from Call of Duty confirms that a future update will bring visibility adjustments to the Endo Titanium Core skin, leading to improved target identification for all players.

When the bundle was first released, it quickly gained a pay-to-win negative reputation due to the skin’s design. Featuring a full metallic exoskeleton with a chrome finish, the operator skin became nearly invisible in certain environments, giving players an unfair advantage.

This skin is part of The Terminator bundle, which is priced at 3,000 CP, making it one of the most expensive packs in the game. It includes two operator skins: the Model T-800 with a standard design and the Endo Titanium Core skin, which caused the controversy.

To address the issue, Call of Duty made a drastic move by removing the bundle from the in-game store, making it currently unavailable for purchase. However, players who already own the skin can still use it, which continues to give them an edge due to its unintended blending characteristics in certain surroundings.

That said, removing the skin entirely isn’t a viable solution either, as many players have paid a significant amount for it. Disabling it could lead to backlash from them.

As a result, the developers have decided on the most balanced approach: adjusting the skin's visuals to eliminate the invisibility advantage while maintaining its unique look. The goal is to ensure it's as easily identifiable as any other operator skin in the game.

No specific time frame has been shared yet. The developers only mentioned “an upcoming update,” suggesting it may take some time. If the update were close, the developers likely would have provided a timeline. Still, there's hope it could arrive sooner than expected

Once the adjustments are complete, the bundle may return to the in-game store for players to purchase again.

