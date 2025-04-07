OG AMAX class setup is completely broken in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

If you are wondering about the OG AMAX class setup in Warzone Verdansk, you’ve come to the right place. The CR-56 AMAX was a fan-favorite weapon when it was originally introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), and it has now been added to Warzone with the relaunch of Verdansk after more than three years. With the right attachments, you can recreate the original AMAX that excelled in mobility and aggressive playstyles.

Once considered one of the most accurate and powerful assault rifles, the AMAX has retained its core characteristics in the current version. However, to bring back its high-mobility loadout, specific attachments are essential in Warzone.

This article will cover the OG AMAX class setup and recommended loadout attachments for the Warzone Verdansk map.

How to build the OG AMAX loadout in Warzone Verdansk

The OG AMAX build focuses on high mobility, offering a powerful setup for aggressive players. This loadout enhances sprint speed, sprint-to-fire time, damage range, and ADS speed, making it ideal for fast-paced gunfights around the map.

The OG AMAX loadout in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended Build:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Magazine: Extended Mag

The Compensator is used to make the weapon extremely stable, reducing vertical recoil by 36% and improving gun kick. This results in a more reliable weapon that requires minimal effort to control during gunfights.

The Long Barrel increases damage range by 45%, making your shots deadlier at longer distances. This added firepower allows you to confidently take on distant fights with ease.

For the underbarrel, the Ranger Foregrip is the best choice. It further enhances gun kick control and improves horizontal recoil by 22%, making the weapon stable during sustained fire. This means it will shake less, allowing you to maintain more accuracy. Additionally, it offers a slight boost to sprint speed, making you faster on the move.

The Commando Grip improves mobility and is a key attachment for this high-speed setup. It provides a decent boost to ADS time and increases sprint-to-fire speed by 21%, making the weapon feel much quicker and more responsive in aggressive playstyles.

Finally, the Extended Mag increases the magazine size from 30 to 45 rounds. This is crucial in fast-paced fights where you’ll be constantly on the move. With more bullets per mag, you won’t need to reload as frequently and can fight confidently.

OG AMAX class setup in Warzone Verdansk

Without the proper class setup, the original feel of the OG AMAX won’t truly come through. To complete the build, you'll need to pair it with the right perks and equipment. It's highly recommended to use the Overkill Wildcard, allowing you to carry two primary weapons.

Primary: CR-56 AMAX assault rifle

CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Primary: Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW Melee: Power Drill

Power Drill Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.

Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased. Perk 2 – Sprinter: Grants unlimited tactical sprint.

Grants unlimited tactical sprint. Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.

