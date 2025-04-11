FaZe Swagg calls for HDR nerf in Warzone, community says no

Popular streamer FaZe Swagg recently took to his X page to call for a nerf to the HDR. The HDR returned with Verdansk's release in Warzone on April 3, 2025. It can deal a staggering 360 HP damage if the blow is dealt to the head. On April 11, 2025, without much explanation, FaZe Swagg requested Raven Software to nerf the weapon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the community was seemingly quite against the take. Hours after the post went online, opposing responses came flooding in. Perhaps one of the most eye-catching replies came from the popular Call of Duty page @CODWarfareForum, who wrote:

"#Leavethehdralone, don't listen to streamers."

Another player, @TTK_JAMES125, posed an interesting question on why the HDR should be nerfed for serving its purpose. It is a powerful sniper rifle with lesser mobility than you would expect from SMGs or ARs:

Ad

"Why would they nerf a sniper when it's doing exactly what's it's supposed to do???"

On the other hand, user @purple_hayes09 pointed out that the original Verdansk in Warzone 2020 had similar one-shot-kill sniper rifles, and that the game has returned to its previous iteration by reviving the map in Black Ops 6:

"Streamers are the reason this game has declined. Original verdansk was multiple snipers 1 shot. It was great. Made you play the game different. Now we are nerfing the only one that does? Give me a break."

Ad

Meanwhile, user @kevin_pahson disagreed with FaZe Swagg's take, but they also suggested an alternative solution to potentially balance out the different playstyles; this could bridge the gap between snipers and ARs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, @TacticalForky expressed confusion over FaZe Swagg's take. The user wondered why the streamer asked for a nerf to the HDR when, according to them, fans have received everything they wanted from Warzone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Popular returning weapons in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

CR-56 AMAX in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The HDR is not the only popular weapon that returned to Verdansk in Warzone's Season 3. The powerful sniper first introduced in Modern Warfare (2019) was joined by the Kilo 141 and the CR-56 AMAX. Both of these are ARs with a versatile damage range and great handling.

Ad

However, the HDR stands out as perhaps the most powerful one-shot-kill gun in the game right now. The skill ceiling is still high, but it can make for some interesting plays. Perhaps it's only this power potential that gets it the attention of streamers and fans alike.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More