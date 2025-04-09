There are a plethora of Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk, just out there and waiting for players to stumble upon. From red doors to the nuke that destroyed Verdansk, the latest version of the map has incorporated several aspects of the series's story. Although you cannot interact with these Easter eggs and aren't rewarded for finding them, they certainly represent a part of the game's history and are quite interesting, to say the least.
In this article, we'll take a look at all the known Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk.
Exploring all Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk
You can come across many Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk in different areas of the map. We've detailed their locations below so you may find them yourself in the game:
Destruction of the Verdansk calendar
Located inside Bunker 1, there's a calendar turned to April. Therein, the date 22 is circled in red. Moreover, if you align the day, it perfectly matches the date, April 22, 2021, which was when the map was destroyed by a nuke. The calendar also has a picture of a nuke going off, marking the destruction of the original map.
Nuke shell
The remains of the nuke that destroyed the map can still be found just outside the Stadium POI, which is where the explosive originally hit the map. You can refer to the pictures above for the exact location.
Zombies from Vodianoy
In the case of the original map, zombies arrived in Verdansk on the ship Vodianoy, which had crashed just outside the Prison POI. If you head over to that location right now, you will find three rotting zombie corpses and two Stims.
Aetherium Vial
Inside the large building north of the Quarry, you will find an Aetherium Vial just lying on the bed. This vial looks quite familiar to those featured in MW3 Zombies. However, you can't interact with it at the moment, nor can you shoot it open. It's just one of those Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk that exist to tell a tale.
Red doors
There are many red doors on Verdansk that are currently taped shut. On the OG map, these doors acted as portals that would teleport players to random areas on the map. One such red door can be found on the southern side of the Quarry. You can refer to the image above for its exact location.
Locked shacks
Finally, just like the red doors, there are several locked shacks across the map. Some of them can be found outside the Prison and Stadium POIs. These shacks are not here just for show but contain loot caches, the humming of which can be heard clearly if you get close to them. However, they are locked, and there's no way to open them yet.
That covers all the known Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk. While some of these areas may not be accessible at the moment, we believe the mid-seasonal update might change this since an event called "Secrets of Verdansk" is on the cards for Season 3 Reloaded.
