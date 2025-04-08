Call of Duty introduces first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in history, here's how to get it in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has finally introduced the first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Called the "Spectral Wolf," it is the latest bundle to join the games, and it's all about the weapons. This bundle's main highlight is the Phantom Fenrir Kilo 141 Blueprint, which has unique tracer effects, death effects, and an out-of-this-world weapon inspect animation. It is completely animated and features unique effects on this body unlike anything seen before.

Kilo 141 Assault Rifle was introduced in Modern Warfare 2019 and became a hit among fans. Since then, however, the firearm has been absent in subsequent releases, until now. Giving it the respect it deserves, Call of Duty has introduced a dedicated Mastercraft bundle for the iconic Assault Rifle, and this time around, this bundle might just be worth buying.

Read on to learn more about the Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in the latest Call of Duty titles.

How to get Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can be purchased via either title's in-game stores. Just head over to the store, and you'll find it under the Featured section.

Discussing the price of the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Despite being a Mastercraft bundle featuring an iconic Assault Rifle, the bundle is priced at only 2400 CP, which is around $19.99 in real-world currency. If you have the required COD Points balance in your account, you can buy it directly from the in-game store. If you don't, you can always get additional COD Points from your platform's respective storefronts.

These COD Points are sold in preset packs and can be purchased in the following bundles:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since this bundle costs 2400 CP, and assuming you have zero COD Points in your account, you must purchase the $19.99 pack, which will get you 2000 CP and 400 CP as a bonus, totaling 2400 CP, which is the exact price of this bundle.

What's included in the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 contains a total of eight items:

" Phantom Fenrir " Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle ( Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle ( Teal and Black, Claw Mark) " Threatening Howl " Weapon Blueprint for the DM-10 Marksman Rifle ( Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)

" Weapon Blueprint for the DM-10 Marksman Rifle ( Teal and Black, Claw Mark) " Pack Leader " Weapon Blueprint for the AS VAL Assault Rifle ( Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)

" Weapon Blueprint for the AS VAL Assault Rifle ( Teal and Black, Claw Mark) " Moonlight Awakening " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Bear Paw " Reticle

" Reticle " Gathering " Gun Screen

" Gun Screen " Untamed Spirit " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen "Ethereal Claw" Emblem

All items in the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

All these items carry a mystical theme inspired by specters, spirits, and needless to say, mythical canines. This gives every item in the bundle a unique appearance and a premium feel. While the DM-10 and AS VAL Blueprints aren't as good as the Kilo 141 Mastercraft skin, they too fit the theme pretty well and strands of fur of the canines can be seen clearly on those weapons.

That covers everything you need to know about the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle.

