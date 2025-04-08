  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty introduces first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in history, here's how to get it in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty introduces first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in history, here's how to get it in Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:54 GMT
Exploring the new Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
Exploring the new Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has finally introduced the first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Called the "Spectral Wolf," it is the latest bundle to join the games, and it's all about the weapons. This bundle's main highlight is the Phantom Fenrir Kilo 141 Blueprint, which has unique tracer effects, death effects, and an out-of-this-world weapon inspect animation. It is completely animated and features unique effects on this body unlike anything seen before.

Ad

Kilo 141 Assault Rifle was introduced in Modern Warfare 2019 and became a hit among fans. Since then, however, the firearm has been absent in subsequent releases, until now. Giving it the respect it deserves, Call of Duty has introduced a dedicated Mastercraft bundle for the iconic Assault Rifle, and this time around, this bundle might just be worth buying.

Read on to learn more about the Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in the latest Call of Duty titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to get Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can be purchased via either title's in-game stores. Just head over to the store, and you'll find it under the Featured section.

Discussing the price of the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Discussing the price of the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Despite being a Mastercraft bundle featuring an iconic Assault Rifle, the bundle is priced at only 2400 CP, which is around $19.99 in real-world currency. If you have the required COD Points balance in your account, you can buy it directly from the in-game store. If you don't, you can always get additional COD Points from your platform's respective storefronts.

Ad

These COD Points are sold in preset packs and can be purchased in the following bundles:

  • 200 COD Points: $1.99
  • 500 COD Points: $4.99
  • 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
  • 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
  • 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
  • 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
  • 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
  • 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since this bundle costs 2400 CP, and assuming you have zero COD Points in your account, you must purchase the $19.99 pack, which will get you 2000 CP and 400 CP as a bonus, totaling 2400 CP, which is the exact price of this bundle.

Ad

Also read: Best Kilo 141 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6

What's included in the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 contains a total of eight items:

  • "Phantom Fenrir" Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle (Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)
  • "Threatening Howl" Weapon Blueprint for the DM-10 Marksman Rifle (Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)
  • "Pack Leader" Weapon Blueprint for the AS VAL Assault Rifle (Tracer Effect: Teal and Black, Death Effect: Claw Mark)
  • "Moonlight Awakening" Weapon Charm
  • "Bear Paw" Reticle
  • "Gathering" Gun Screen
  • "Untamed Spirit" Loading Screen
  • "Ethereal Claw" Emblem
Ad
All items in the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
All items in the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

All these items carry a mystical theme inspired by specters, spirits, and needless to say, mythical canines. This gives every item in the bundle a unique appearance and a premium feel. While the DM-10 and AS VAL Blueprints aren't as good as the Kilo 141 Mastercraft skin, they too fit the theme pretty well and strands of fur of the canines can be seen clearly on those weapons.

Ad

Read more: Warzone Season 3: 5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk

That covers everything you need to know about the Spectral Wolf Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी