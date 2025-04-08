Black Ops 6's third-person mode is back in Multiplayer, here's how to play

Black Ops 6's third-person mode has finally returned to Multiplayer. With the recent playlist update, Treyarch introduced several new modes to the game, and among them was the Third-Person Moshpit. In this playlist, players can partake in several game modes, including Domination, Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch, and Hardpoint.
As for the maps, fans have a plethora of different options some of which include the new Season 3 Multiplayer maps such as Barrage and Firing Range. Players can enjoy all these maps and modes from the third-person perspective in this Moshpit.
So, if you have been missing some third-person action in Black Ops 6 for a while now, don't worry as in this quick guide, we will take a closer look at how you can get started with the new Third-Person Moshpit in BO6 Multiplayer.
How to play Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in third-person mode
To play Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in third-person mode, follow the steps that are mentioned below:
- First, launch the Call of Duty HQ.
- Head over to the Black Ops 6 tab.
- Select Multiplayer from the main menu.
- Navigate to Find Match.
- Look for 3rd Person Moshpit under the Featured section.
- Select to start matchmaking.
That's it. The game will start looking for matches and as soon players are found for a game, you will be assigned a lobby. Once the map/mode votes are in, the match will commence, and you will be able to experience all the new Season 3 content in this playlist from the third-person perspective.
Do note that these matches will consist of 12 players (6v6). Hence, if you were expecting to play 2v2 matches as featured in Gunfight, you are unfortunately out of luck for this one.
Nevertheless, the third-person mode adds a new flair to the game, allowing players to check out all the new content from a different perspective. Moreover, with the camera perspective changed, it opens up new tactics and strategies to take advantage of.
While this isn't something completely game-changing, it does add variety that is certain to keep things fresh even on the maps and modes that players have grown used to.
That covers everything that you need to know about the return of the third-person mode in BO6 Multiplayer.
