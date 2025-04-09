With the best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3, you will always be at an advantage in a gunfight. In this highly competitive mode, there are excess restrictions; hence, building your ideal loadout isn't always possible. To top it off, Ranked Play is highly competitive and demands the best from players. In this scenario, using the right loadout can be the ultimate decider of who wins and who loses a gunfight.
In Black Ops 6 Season 3, especially when it comes to Ranked Play, you cannot go wrong with the Jackal PDW. It is the jack of all trades with moderate recoil, decent damage range, and boasts some of the best handling and mobility stats. This makes it viable for all scenarios. Be it for aggressive close-range gunfights or laid-back mid-range engagements, the Jackal PDW always comes out on top. But simply using it won't suffice.
This guide takes a closer look at the best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3.
Best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3
To get the most out of the Jackal PDW SMG and build the best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3, we recommend using these attachments:
- Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Stock: Combat Stock
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Here's how these attachments affect the Jackal PDW and transform it into the best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3:
The Gain Twist Barrel increases the SMG's bullet velocity. While the benefits won't be clear right off the bat, you'll notice these improvements on the bigger maps. It ensures your bullets cover the distance between you and your targets quickly. This makes the weapon feel like a hit-scan machine.
The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil, which makes the SMG more accurate. Usually, the vertical recoil can be controlled by pulling down the sticks or your mouse, but horizontal recoil tends to be quite random and countering it isn't an easy task. Fortunately, with the Vertical Foregrip, you can mitigate horizontal recoil to a great extent.
Also read: Warzone Season 3: 5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk
The Ergonomic Grip improves a host of handling stats, making it easier to use in aggressive plays. It increases the dive to fire speed, slide to fire speed, aim down sight speed, and jumping aim down sight speed.
Next is the Combat Stock, which improves your aim walking speed and reduces flinch. This lets you clear corners with ease and makes you harder to hit when you are fighting while aiming down the sights. Moreover, with reduced flinch, it ensures your aim doesn't get thrown off if you are hit by another foe.
Finally, Recoil Springs which further helps reduce recoil. It acts on both vertical and horizontal recoil, making the weapon a lot more accurate for gunfights even at medium ranges.
Read more: How to unlock the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone
That covers everything you need to know about the best loadout to use in Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 3.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Call of Duty introduces the first Kilo 141 Mastercraft bundle in history, here's how to get it in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- All CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 latest patch notes: Ground loot changes, T-8000 operator nerf, bug fixes, and more
- S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil
- Activision is reportedly scaling down on goofy costumes despite its "printing money" in Black Ops 6 and Warzone