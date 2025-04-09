All CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them

The CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be up for grabs in a few weeks. Starting April 24, 2025, fans can claim a plethora of in-game items for free by simply tuning into the live streams of the Major 3 matches. These rewards include items such as a Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Stickers, a host of in-game consumables, and more.
This article will take a closer look at all the CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and explain how you can claim them all.
All CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Here are all the CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the time requirements to get them:
April 24, 2025
- 60 minute Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour.
- "Anchor" Weapon Sticker - Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours.
- "Ratting" Animated Emblem - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes.
April 25, 2025
- 60 minute Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour.
- "Dropping Donuts" Calling Card - Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours.
- "Steamed Buns" Emblem - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes.
April 26, 2025
- 60 minute Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour.
- "Zen" Calling Card - Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours
- "Roasted" Emblem - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes.
April 27, 2025
- 60 minute Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour.
- "Easy W" Weapon Sticker - Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- "Retro" Weapon Blueprint - Unlocks at 2 hours.
- 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes.
That's a total of 16 rewards that you can claim for free by watching the Major 3 matches live on YouTube. These rewards are awarded based on your viewing time.
For example, if you want to unlock the "Retro" Weapon Blueprint, you must watch the official live stream for 2 hours on April 27, 2025. That said, viewing the stream alone won't be enough, as there are a few additional steps that need completion.
Check out the section below to learn more about how you can claim all CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to claim all CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Follow the steps below to claim CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone:
- First, link your Activision (Call of Duty) account with the platform you play Black Ops 6 or Warzone on. This can be Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam.
- Next, you must link your Activision account with YouTube. You may click here to directly land on the page. Once the page has loaded, proceed to link the accounts.
- Lastly, watch the Major 3 matches live on the official YouTube channel and meet the time requirements to unlock these rewards.
Once you fulfill the time requirements, you will unlock these items in your game. Do note that sometimes these rewards may take time to reflect in your Call of Duty account.
CDL 2025 Major 3 matches will kick off on April 24, 2025, at 9 am PT, and all the subsequent matches till April 27, 2025, will be broadcast from 9 am PT as well.
So, make sure to tune in on time to grab CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
That covers everything you need to know about CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
