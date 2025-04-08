COD fans vote Verdansk update as the "greatest Warzone update of all time"

Verdansk returned to Call of Duty Warzone on April 3, 2025, bringing much joy and cheer to the fans. The iconic map, first released in March 2020, has often been considered one of the best battle royale maps in the game. To review the fans' opinions on the map's return, popular X page @ModernWarzone set up a poll asking the community the following:

"Is the Verdansk update the greatest Warzone update of all time?"

13,093 players voted in this poll, with a staggering 77% agreeing that Verdansk's return is, indeed, the greatest Warzone update of all time. X user @PuNziti opined that perhaps it is the best update the game has seen since its launch, and they were thoroughly impressed with it all.

"It’s the best the game has been since launch IMO. Thoroughly impressed and excited to play again."

An interesting take came from @kkitch1984, who considered themselves a hater of the game. However, the player reported getting back into Warzone after Verdansk's return in Season 3, and said that it felt good:

"I'm a huge hater on cod the last few years, especially the dei bs. But I did jump back on after a couple of years, and it felt great."

Meanwhile, @CavemanKD1 believed that the new update was a massive win for the game. However, the user was still conflicted about the TTK changes made in the weapons.

Finally, @IsaacMorrison38 reported that they were having a blast playing WZ. However, they also expressed some frustration when it came to finding the rare Traiblazer Operator skin.

The new skin is a part of the Return to Verdansk event and can only be found by opening up safes in Verdansk. The item can be unlocked completely at random, and therefore, the hunt for it can prove to be a tedious task based strictly on your luck.

Attractive features highlight Verdansk's return in Warzone

Verdansk's return in WZ was carried out to restore the map to its original glory. This has been accomplished in several ways. For instance, all the old POIs in Verdansk remain virtually the same with minor changes.

Warzone Verdansk returns with old features (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, old weapons such as the HDR, Kilo 141, and the CR-56 AMAX returned as well. Old vehicles, buildings, and even features such as Floating Loot also returned to the game. All of this comes with the added graphics quality of Black Ops 6, bringing the best of both worlds to gamers.

