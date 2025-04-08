Activision is reportedly scaling down on goofy costumes despite its "printing money" in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty is reportedly scaling down its crazy costumes and skins in Warzone and Black Ops 6. It’s not news that Activision has been introducing crossovers almost every month, and both Black Ops 6 and Warzone have moved away from realism. In a recent report by popular Call of Duty insider @TheGhostOfHope, it has been revealed that Activision is now rethinking its approach to skins and costumes in the game.

Ad

Read on to learn more about what Activision is planning to do regarding skins and costumes in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Warzone’s latest success might have changed Activision’s approach to Call of Duty

In his latest X post, the insider stated,

"They are talking about showing more restraint with Warzone for skins/bundles/microtransactions. Crossovers are ‘printing money,’ but they hear the criticism that the game is starting to look stupid."

Ad

Trending

This means that Activision is gaining a large amount of profit through goofy skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. However, a significant portion of the community still prefers the mil-sim version of Call of Duty and wants the game to be more grounded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the latest report by the insider also revealed that both the publisher and the developers, Raven Software (Warzone), are extremely happy with the current update, as it has brought back a large number of players to Warzone. Even Activision has stated that there has been an uplift in Black Ops 6 sales after the latest update.

It should be noted that Call of Duty brought back the iconic Verdansk map with the Season 3 update in Warzone. Additionally, the gaming behemoth has promoted the game as it was in 2020, which offered a more grounded experience. This resulted in a massive boost to the player base, and Warzone is back to its full glory again. Hence, reducing the goofy skins has also emerged as part of the discussion.

Ad

What do you think about Activision’s potential decision regarding Black Ops 6 and Warzone microtransactions? Let us know in the comment section.

Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More