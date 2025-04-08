S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

If you're wondering how to complete the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies' new map, Shattered Veil, you're in the right place. This Easter Egg allows S.A.M. to transform into a deadly trap, just as the name suggests, becoming a sensory laser that kills zombies and proves highly effective in later rounds. Once completed, the trap remains active for the entire match. Like regular traps, you can spend Essence to activate it whenever needed.
This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg in Shattered Veil.
How to complete S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil
The S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil is a bit complex but fairly easy to complete, requiring at least three rounds. Here's how you can complete it:
First, progress through the early rounds while following the guided objectives until you reach the Mainframe Chamber, where S.A.M. is located. From there, head to the room with the Pack-a-Punch machine.
To the left of the Pack-a-Punch machine, you’ll find a computer displaying the message "MAIN MENU" on its screen. Interact with it, and the message will change to "SYSTEM BOOTING".
In that same round, use the zipline elevator to get to the mansion. Inside, you’ll find three computers in the following locations:
- Study area
- Overlook (southwest corner)
- West Hallways, beside the weapon wall-buy
Go to any of these computers and interact with it. Initially, it will keep showing "MAIN MENU", but once you interact with it, it will change to "SYSTEM BOOTING". Now, clear the round.
At the start of the next round, check the same computer. If the screen displays a red skull and crossbones symbol, you have the right one and can proceed to the next step.
However, if the screen shows "SYSTEM CLEANING", ignore that computer. Go to one of the other locations, interact with the computer there, clear the round, and check again in the following round. If that one doesn’t display the skull symbol either, repeat the process with the final computer. This step is completely luck-based since you might even get it on the first try.
Once you find the computer showing the red skull and crossbones symbol, interact with it immediately. A floppy disk will pop out of a cabinet. Pick it up and return to the main computer near the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Insert the floppy disk into the main computer. The screen will first display "SYSTEM BOOTING", followed by "CLEANING", and then return to "MAIN MENU". Interact with the computer again, and it will show "SYSTEM BOOTING" again. Clear that round, and at the start of the next one, the screen will update to "SAM INFECTED", confirming that you’ve completed the last step of the S.A.M. Laser Trap Easter Egg.
Finally, interact with the main computer again, and S.A.M. Laser Trap will be activated, emitting red laser beams that eliminate zombies.
After that, it will remain for the entire match, where you can activate it using 2000 Essence.
