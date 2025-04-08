Sleepwalking free perk Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

The Sleepwalking free perk Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is an interesting challenge found in the new map, Shattered Veil. It’s relatively easy to complete and offers top-tier rewards, including a guaranteed perk. The other possible rewards here include an Epic Aether Tool, Essence, and more, but only if the Easter Egg is done correctly. Otherwise, the rewards are downgraded.

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough to help you complete the Sleepwalking Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

How to complete the Sleepwalking free perk Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Before attempting the Sleepwalking Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil, there are a few important things to keep in mind. You’ll need to reach Round 11 to begin, so it's highly recommended that you:

Upgrade your weapon to Pack-a-Punch Level 1.

Increase your weapon rarity to Uncommon or Rare.

Equip Decoy Grenades or Shock Charges.

or Charge up your Field Upgrade.

Once you're prepared, the Easter Egg becomes much easier to complete.

Step 1: Reach Round 11

Reach Round 11 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Play as usual, eliminate zombies, and open doors, especially the path from the Study to the Director's Office, so you can easily move between the two areas. While progressing, make sure you're upgrading your weapon and gathering the recommended equipment mentioned above.

Step 2: Interact with the grandfather clock in the Study

Interact with the grandfather clock in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Upon reaching Round 11, head to the Study, where you’ll find a grandfather clock. Stand close to it and press the interact button. The clock’s hands will shift to exactly 12 o'clock. Note that this clock can only be interacted with in Round 11. Once you do this, quickly head to the Director’s Office.

Step 3: Climb onto the bed in the Director’s Office and survive

Stay in the bed and complete the round in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

In the Director's Office (the same room where you find the Circuit Board for the elevator), climb onto the bed. You must stay on the bed and eliminate all the zombies from there.

This is where your upgraded weapon, Field Upgrade, and tactical equipment (like Decoy Grenades or Shock Charges) come into play, as Round 11 zombies are tougher and attack from all directions. Use your items wisely to survive while remaining on the bed.

Step 4: Prone onto the bed

Prone once Round 12 starts to activate the Sleepwalking Easter Egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

After clearing Round 11, and as soon as Round 12 starts, turn to face east, where the pillows are placed on the bed. Now, go prone, as if you're lying down for a nap. If done correctly, your screen will slowly turn black.

Stay prone for a few seconds, and let some zombies spawn while you're in this state. If successful, your screen will fade out, signaling that the Sleepwalking Easter Egg has been activated.

Step 5: Follow the footsteps

Follow the footsteps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once the screen fades back in, you’ll see glowing footsteps ahead of you. Follow them carefully while staying crouched.

All the zombies will now be frozen in place, appearing to be asleep. Do not bump into them because the rewards will be downgraded if you wake them up.

Follow the footsteps until you reach a shining loot cache, which will initially be locked.

Step 6: Collect the key and unlock the cache

Collect the key and unlock the loot cache (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Among the sleeping zombies, look for one that’s different: instead of white “Z Z Z” symbols, it’ll have colorful (yellow & purple) “Z Z Z” floating above its head. This is the unique zombie holding the key.

Carefully approach it and press the interact button to collect the item without waking any other zombies.

Once you have the key, return to the loot cache and unlock it. You’ll receive a guaranteed perk, along with other potential rewards like an Epic Aether Tool or Essence.

However, if you wake up any zombies before collecting the key, the loot will be significantly downgraded.

