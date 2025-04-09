Warzone and Black Ops 6 latest patch notes: Ground loot changes, T-8000 operator nerf, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6's new patch notes have arrived, and the latest update has made some significant changes to both games. In Warzone, the much-awaited nerf for the T-8000 operator has been implemented to increase visibility for the Endo Titanium Core skin, and the ground loot has been slightly altered as well. On the other hand, Zombies and multiplayer, in Black Ops 6, have received several changes, including quite a few bug fixes.

Read on to learn more about the latest Warzone and Black Ops 6 patch notes.

Warzone April 8 patch notes

Here are all the changes coming to Warzone with the April 8 update:

GENERAL

» Global «

Graphics

The T-800 Operator has received a visibility adjustment to ease target identification for the Endo Titanium Core skin.

» Battle Royale «

Ground & Supply Box Loot

The following weapons have been removed from ground loot and supply boxes:

DM-10 Marksman Rifle

Tsarkov Marksman Rifle

SVD Sniper Rifle

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused primary weapons to drop to the ground when looting a Loadout Crate.

Fixed an issue that caused buy stations to display incorrect label types on items after playing consecutive matches on different playlists.

Black Ops 6 April 8 patch notes

Here are all the changes coming to Black Ops 6 with the April 8 update:

GLOBAL

Ricochet Anti-Cheat

We’ve rolled out changes to account linking as described in a blog from #TeamRicochet ahead of Season 03.

These changes will provide additional security to players with multiple platforms linked to their ATVI ID.

Account Linking Update

Any Activision ID will be required to complete a new email verification security check when connecting to a new PC platform account for the first time.

Not completing this verification check will lock the account from use on the PC platform only until completed.

Read more about this policy change here, and visit Keeping your Activision Account Secure periodically for account security best practices.

Graphics

UI

Corrected the unlock requirement descriptions for the Monolithic Suppressor attachment and SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion Kit.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Nomad

Addressed an issue where the minimap was zoomed in too far.

UI

Addressed an issue where progress on tracked Mastery Camos would not display properly.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

ZOMBIES

General

Addressed an issue where some players experienced a ”Lost connection to Host/Server” error when attempting to start a Zombies match.

Maps

Shattered Veil

Addressed an issue where a white screen could persist during gameplay after watching the Final Encounter cutscene.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the ritual in the Liminal Library from starting.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck on a wall during the Final Encounter.

Addressed an issue where a Brain-Rotted Toxic Zombie could take damage from other Toxic Zombie explosions and gas.

Addressed an issue that allowed the Ray Gun Mark II to be duplicated.

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed an issue where the Lightning Rod Zombie could not be killed.

Weapons

Dragon’s Breath Fire Mod

Addressed an issue where weapon melee attacks with this attachment would inflict fire damage.

GobbleGums

Nowhere But There

Addressed an issue where players could teleport into Armories.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

That covers everything you need to know about the latest Warzone and Black Ops 6 update. Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

