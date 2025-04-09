Warzone and Black Ops 6 latest patch notes: Ground loot changes, T-8000 operator nerf, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6's new patch notes have arrived, and the latest update has made some significant changes to both games. In Warzone, the much-awaited nerf for the T-8000 operator has been implemented to increase visibility for the Endo Titanium Core skin, and the ground loot has been slightly altered as well. On the other hand, Zombies and multiplayer, in Black Ops 6, have received several changes, including quite a few bug fixes.
Read on to learn more about the latest Warzone and Black Ops 6 patch notes.
Warzone April 8 patch notes
Here are all the changes coming to Warzone with the April 8 update:
GENERAL
» Global «
- Graphics
- The T-800 Operator has received a visibility adjustment to ease target identification for the Endo Titanium Core skin.
» Battle Royale «
- Ground & Supply Box Loot
- The following weapons have been removed from ground loot and supply boxes:
- DM-10 Marksman Rifle
- Tsarkov Marksman Rifle
- SVD Sniper Rifle
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused primary weapons to drop to the ground when looting a Loadout Crate.
- Fixed an issue that caused buy stations to display incorrect label types on items after playing consecutive matches on different playlists.
Black Ops 6 April 8 patch notes
Here are all the changes coming to Black Ops 6 with the April 8 update:
GLOBAL
- Ricochet Anti-Cheat
- We’ve rolled out changes to account linking as described in a blog from #TeamRicochet ahead of Season 03.
- These changes will provide additional security to players with multiple platforms linked to their ATVI ID.
Account Linking Update
- Any Activision ID will be required to complete a new email verification security check when connecting to a new PC platform account for the first time.
- Not completing this verification check will lock the account from use on the PC platform only until completed.
- Read more about this policy change here, and visit Keeping your Activision Account Secure periodically for account security best practices.
Graphics
- The T-800 Operator has received a visibility adjustment to ease target identification for the Endo Titanium Core skin.
UI
- Corrected the unlock requirement descriptions for the Monolithic Suppressor attachment and SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion Kit.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Nomad
- Addressed an issue where the minimap was zoomed in too far.
UI
- Addressed an issue where progress on tracked Mastery Camos would not display properly.
Stability
- Addressed various stability issues.
ZOMBIES
General
- Addressed an issue where some players experienced a ”Lost connection to Host/Server” error when attempting to start a Zombies match.
Maps
- Shattered Veil
- Addressed an issue where a white screen could persist during gameplay after watching the Final Encounter cutscene.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the ritual in the Liminal Library from starting.
- Addressed an issue where players could get stuck on a wall during the Final Encounter.
- Addressed an issue where a Brain-Rotted Toxic Zombie could take damage from other Toxic Zombie explosions and gas.
- Addressed an issue that allowed the Ray Gun Mark II to be duplicated.
- Citadelle des Morts
- Addressed an issue where the Lightning Rod Zombie could not be killed.
Weapons
- Dragon’s Breath Fire Mod
- Addressed an issue where weapon melee attacks with this attachment would inflict fire damage.
GobbleGums
- Nowhere But There
- Addressed an issue where players could teleport into Armories.
Stability
- Addressed various stability issues.
