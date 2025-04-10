Custom Loadouts are currently broken in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Custom Loadouts are currently bugged in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for many players. The issue seems to have been affecting users after the Season 3 update. Since the latest seasonal update went live, numerous reports have surfaced online claiming that they are unable to use their favorite loadouts in-game. Fortunately, this isn't an isolated incident, and Call of Duty has acknowledged the issue with the loadouts.
What is the Custom Loadout bug in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
The Custom Loadout bug in Warzone and Black Ops 6 essentially reverts all the custom builds to the default loadouts. So anytime a player equips a loadout that was made by them, the game simply refuses to recognize it. Instead, users would be directed to the default loadouts.
As a result, no matter the kind of guns the affected players had in their build, they remained unusable in the shooters. This has affected both the weapon slots, i.e., the Primary and Secondary slots.
In some instances, players have reported their game freezing completely when a Custom Loadout is equipped. This not only made the loadouts unusable but also the game unplayable. This is certainly game-breaking and has affected many fans of the titles.
Fortunately, the developers have taken note of the issue and are working actively to get it resolved at the earliest.
