Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3 is preventing players from unlocking new rewards

A Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3 is preventing players from progressing through the various tiers. As a result, players who are affected by the glitch can't redeem any rewards for a Battle Pass they paid for. Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident, and many users have reported the same. Call of Duty has yet to acknowledge the issue.
Read on to learn more about the Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3 and how it is preventing players from claiming new rewards.
Players are losing progress due to the Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3
The Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3 essentially starts counting a player's progress from a negative integer. As a result, no matter how much BP XP a player earns, it does not end up rewarding them with Battle Pass Tokens used to claim various rewards, including new guns such as the CR-56 AMAX and HDR.
So, for instance, if a player earns XP that amounts to a single Battle Pass token, the game will count the progression from a negative one (-1) value. This nullifies the progress made in the Season 3 Battle Pass and amounts to zero progression.
This has negatively impacted the overall experience of players affected by it. Despite spending countless hours in the game, they can't seem to progress and unlock new rewards. While the issue is yet to be acknowledged by the developers, the community has found a workaround.
User u/Tpicky on Reddit proposed a solution to this issue. According to them, after completing a match, if users click on the Battle Pass summary tab, the game will show the correct amount of BP XP they have earned. From this page, players can directly claim their token and prevent the negative Battle Pass XP glitch from kicking in.
That covers everything that you need to know about the new Battle Pass bug in Warzone Season 3.
