Trail Blazer skin in Warzone reportedly had only 0.01% drop rate before patch

The Trail Blazer skin in Warzone is one of the rarest rewards in the game, and it reportedly had a drop rate of only 0.01%. According to a report by reputed leaker @HeyImAlaix on X, players had only a 1 in 10,000 chance of unlocking the skin. But this was before the recent patch, which increased the odds of finding this Operator skin in the game. Now, more players are reporting that they have finally unlocked it.

Ad

Read on to learn more about this report and how one of the rarest skins in the title had players struggling for hours on end.

Players had to be extremely lucky to unlock Trail Blazer skin in Warzone

As reported by @HeyImAlaix on X, the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone had odds of just 0.01%. The leaker derived details about the drop rate by data mining the game files, which revealed it to be one of the rarest items in the title, with a drop rate of 1 in 10,000.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: All safe locations in Verdansk in Warzone (list in progress)

They also claimed that there was a variable in the game mode that could modify the drop rate on the go without even having to push an update. Needless to say, the skin was a rare find, with players reporting that they had unlocked hundreds of safes in the game with no luck.

For those unaware, the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone is a reward in the Return to Verdansk event. To unlock it, players had to open blue safes located in different areas of Verdansk. However, it is a chance-based reward. Thus, players had to open multiple safes to get their hands on it.

Ad

To understand how rare it was before the recent update, JGOD, a popular Call of Duty content creator, had opened over 1600 safes in the game to unlock it. Some players even reported opening over 3000 safes with no luck, which made it one of the rarest items.

Fortunately, the odds are now in favor of players, and they can grab the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone within a day if they are thorough with their search.

Ad

Read more: Return to Verdansk event in Warzone: All rewards and how you can get them

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More