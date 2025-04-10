Trail Blazer skin in Warzone reportedly had only 0.01% drop rate before patch

The Trail Blazer skin in Warzone is one of the rarest rewards in the game, and it reportedly had a drop rate of only 0.01%. According to a report by reputed leaker @HeyImAlaix on X, players had only a 1 in 10,000 chance of unlocking the skin. But this was before the recent patch, which increased the odds of finding this Operator skin in the game. Now, more players are reporting that they have finally unlocked it.
Read on to learn more about this report and how one of the rarest skins in the title had players struggling for hours on end.
Players had to be extremely lucky to unlock Trail Blazer skin in Warzone
As reported by @HeyImAlaix on X, the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone had odds of just 0.01%. The leaker derived details about the drop rate by data mining the game files, which revealed it to be one of the rarest items in the title, with a drop rate of 1 in 10,000.
Also read: All safe locations in Verdansk in Warzone (list in progress)
They also claimed that there was a variable in the game mode that could modify the drop rate on the go without even having to push an update. Needless to say, the skin was a rare find, with players reporting that they had unlocked hundreds of safes in the game with no luck.
For those unaware, the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone is a reward in the Return to Verdansk event. To unlock it, players had to open blue safes located in different areas of Verdansk. However, it is a chance-based reward. Thus, players had to open multiple safes to get their hands on it.
To understand how rare it was before the recent update, JGOD, a popular Call of Duty content creator, had opened over 1600 safes in the game to unlock it. Some players even reported opening over 3000 safes with no luck, which made it one of the rarest items.
Fortunately, the odds are now in favor of players, and they can grab the Trail Blazer skin in Warzone within a day if they are thorough with their search.
Read more: Return to Verdansk event in Warzone: All rewards and how you can get them
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- How to claim the Xbox Game Pass Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- COD fans vote on current TTK in Verdansk in Warzone, community divided
- All Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk
- Black Ops 6 Season 3: Best loadout to use in Ranked Play
- All CDL 2025 Major 3 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them