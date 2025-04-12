Dragon's Breath ammo disabled in Warzone, but not all weapons were affected

Call of Duty has disabled Dragon's Breath ammo in Warzone. However, not all guns were affected by it. In the latest Warzone patch dated April 11, 2025, the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath ammo was temporarily disabled for select Shotguns. This was done due to an unintended behavior that made them overpowered, leading to a broken meta. That said, this isn't a permanent restriction, and developers intend to bring back the fiery ammo to the game in a future update.
Read below to learn more about the weapons that are affected by it and why it was disabled in the battle royale title.
Why was Dragon's Breath ammo disabled in Warzone?
Call of Duty disabled Dragon's Breath ammo in Warzone as they were meant to work only with specific trigger types. However, prior to the recent patch, they were usable on all Shotguns irrespective of the type of trigger used, and as a result, the affected weapons were achieving an extremely low time-to-kill, which was beyond what the developers intended.
Also read: Custom Loadouts are currently broken in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The issue was more pronounced with the MX Guardian, which, when equipped with the Dragon's Breath ammunition, could eliminate an enemy with just two shots at a TTK of 280 ms up to 5 meters. This was extremely fast and made the gun quite overpowered.
But as mentioned earlier, this restriction doesn't affect all weapons in the title. The developers clarified that while the patch notes state that Dragon's Breath ammo is disabled for the MX Guardian only for the time being, it is, in fact, restricted for all Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 Shotguns that were capable of using the said ammo type.
Fortunately, this means that all Black Ops 6 Shotguns in the game that support the Dragon's Breath ammo will still be able to use it.
At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't given us a time window for when players can expect the issue to be resolved. Hence, until a new update drops, users won't be able to equip the fiery ammo on all MW2 and MW3 Shotguns.
Read more: Black Ops 6 Season 3: Best loadout to use in Ranked Play
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Trail Blazer skin in WZ reportedly had only a 0.01% drop rate before the new patch
- Legacy Call of Duty games might join Xbox Game Pass sooner than expected
- Can you get a Nuke in Verdansk?
- All Easter eggs in Warzone Verdansk
- Battle Pass bug in WZ Season 3 is preventing players from unlocking new rewards