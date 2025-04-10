Can you get a nuke in Warzone Verdansk?

Simply put, no, you cannot get a nuke in Warzone Verdansk yet. At the time of writing this article (April 10, 2025), Call of Duty has not added a nuke quest to the game. This applies to Resurgence as well. This means that you cannot get a nuke to blow up the entire map and claim a Battle Royale win. No nuke also means that there are no special rewards for you to claim your winning streaks.
So, if you were on the hunt for a nuke in Warzone Verdansk for some unique items and have your squad blow up an entire map, you might just have to wait for a while to do so.
Exploring the possible reasons for not adding the nuke in Warzone Verdansk
At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't discussed any plans for adding a nuke in Warzone Verdansk. Unfortunately, this isn't just Verdansk. Warzone as a title has not seen a Champion's Quest (nuke) since it was integrated with Black Ops 6. For those unaware, the Champion's Quest was a special contract that you could take up in the previous iterations of the game.
It was excruciating, but completing it rewarded players with a nuke to destroy the map and claim some rare and unique rewards. Moreover, these were seasonal rewards, so each season would bring new materials for players to unlock if they were willing to grind.
However, in the current iteration, Call of Duty hasn't added a Champion's Quest. It was speculated to arrive in the game with the Season 3 update, but it never happened. And yet, the developers cannot be blamed here either as they had no plans or expressed any intentions of adding it to the game.
So, why is that the case? Well, while Call of Duty hasn't revealed any reasons for it, we believe that it was done to ensure that the game was in a playable state first. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Warzone wasn't in the best spot before the latest seasonal update.
A rise in instances of cheating, bugs, glitches, and more, had made the experience poor. Needless to say, the title lost many players leading up to Season 3. In fact, the developers had to postpone several Season 2 content to ensure they could work on resolving all the issues that were plaguing the game.
Hence, it might just be Call of Duty's decision to not include the Champion's Quest before the game was stable.
Another possible reason is that the original Warzone (2020) and Verdansk never had a Champion's Quest to begin with. With developers already showing intention to keep the remake faithful to the original, it might just have been a decision to not include a nuke in Warzone Verdansk.
That covers everything that you need to know about the nuke in Warzone Verdansk.
