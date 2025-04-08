"Verdansk is incredible for 1 simple reason": COD fan points out why Warzone has become great again

The return of Verdansk in Call of Duty Warzone has been a big win so far. Fans are praising the map’s classic design and the lack of Redeploy Drones, which many felt disrupted balance in other maps of the game. With a slower pace, better rotations, and fewer chances for players to re-enter fights unfairly, Verdansk feels like a true battle royale to the fans.

Ad

A post on the Warzone Reddit page highlighted one major reason why Verdansk works so well and advised developers not to ruin it. The title of the post read:

"Verdansk is incredible for 1 simple reason: the value of your life"

Ad

Trending

The user explained that the map stands out because it brings back the value of a player's life in the game. They criticized the constant requests from streamers and pro players for more plates, cash, and buy stations, saying that scarcity is exactly what makes the map great. In their view, Warzone had become too easy in previous versions, but Verdansk changes that.

Fewer plates and less money make surviving more rewarding. Winning fights means earning valuable loot, which matters more now due to its rarity. With fewer buy stations and less cash, getting a loadout feels earned.

Ad

The post has gained hundreds of comments in a day, each having a unique perspective towards the map and this topic. u/lee7on1 said the lack of tokens, limited plates, and money made the game feel like the original Warzone again. They also noted that many returning players were happy with the current state of the game.

u/Electronic-Morning76 agreed and said that previous versions felt too cheesy. u/Arashii89 felt that Warzone finally played like a battle royale again instead of a team deathmatch.

Ad

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/CODWarzone)

Meanwhile, u/leeennny added that streamers just wanted to farm clips and didn’t care about the battle royale core. u/Nejpalm echoed this, saying that battle royale games should be high-risk and high-reward, unlike Fortnite Battle Royale. u/Miserable_Eye8368, on the other hand, suggested that charging a small amount for the game could help reduce cheaters.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/CODWarzone)

Are players enjoying Verdansk’s return to Warzone?

Players are enjoying the return of Verdansk in Warzone. The game recently hit 100,000 concurrent players on Steam for the first time in a long while, showing how well update has worked out. With so much praise from the community and renewed interest in the game, it looks like the decision to bring back this iconic map is paying off dividends.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More