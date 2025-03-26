Overwatch, COD Warzone to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks soon, more games to follow

Xbox Game Pass is introducing major perks for Overwatch, Call of Duty Warzone, and other popular titles. In a new blog posted by Xbox on March 26, 2025, the company confirmed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon receive more exclusive in-game benefits. This move is part of Microsoft’s growing efforts to add more value to its subscription service.

The announcement arrived alongside a YouTube trailer titled Get in-game benefits for free-to-play games with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Xbox Game Pass perks.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for Overwatch, Warzone, and more

Microsoft is finally introducing major perks for Activision Blizzard titles following its acquisition. As part of this new initiative, Call of Duty: Warzone and Overwatch 2 will soon receive exclusive perks for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Overwatch 2 players will gain access to six skins, including Cardboard Reinhardt and Turtleship D.Va. They will also receive a one-time grant of 30 Mythic Prisms and a 10% XP boost. The perks for Call of Duty: Warzone, however, remain unknown, but they will arrive in April 2025.

Alongside Activision Blizzard titles, several other free-to-play games are receiving perks. Starting this week, Heroes of the Storm, Naraka: Bladepoint, Smite 2, and The Finals will offer exclusive in-game rewards. Additionally, Asphalt Legends Unite, Enlisted, and War Thunder players will receive seasonal perks from April 2025.

Including the upcoming titles and existing ones, these are the free-to-play games that will receive perks from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription:

Call of Duty: Warzone

Overwatch 2

Heroes of the Storm

Naraka: Bladepoint

Smite 2

The Finals

Asphalt Legends Unite

Enlisted

War Thunder

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

Teamfight Tactics

Valorant

Note that Game Pass Ultimate is a paid subscription service and currently costs $16.99 per month. To access these upcoming perks and the existing ones, you must link your Xbox profile with the in-game accounts. If you're wondering how to do so, you can refer to the official blog here for further assistance.

