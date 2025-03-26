  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Overwatch, COD Warzone to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks soon, more games to follow

Overwatch, COD Warzone to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks soon, more games to follow

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:33 GMT
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate expands its perks for multiple popular titles (Image via Xbox)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate expands its perks for multiple popular titles (Image via Xbox)

Xbox Game Pass is introducing major perks for Overwatch, Call of Duty Warzone, and other popular titles. In a new blog posted by Xbox on March 26, 2025, the company confirmed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon receive more exclusive in-game benefits. This move is part of Microsoft’s growing efforts to add more value to its subscription service.

Ad

The announcement arrived alongside a YouTube trailer titled Get in-game benefits for free-to-play games with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Xbox Game Pass perks.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for Overwatch, Warzone, and more

Microsoft is finally introducing major perks for Activision Blizzard titles following its acquisition. As part of this new initiative, Call of Duty: Warzone and Overwatch 2 will soon receive exclusive perks for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Overwatch 2 players will gain access to six skins, including Cardboard Reinhardt and Turtleship D.Va. They will also receive a one-time grant of 30 Mythic Prisms and a 10% XP boost. The perks for Call of Duty: Warzone, however, remain unknown, but they will arrive in April 2025.

youtube-cover
Ad

Alongside Activision Blizzard titles, several other free-to-play games are receiving perks. Starting this week, Heroes of the Storm, Naraka: Bladepoint, Smite 2, and The Finals will offer exclusive in-game rewards. Additionally, Asphalt Legends Unite, Enlisted, and War Thunder players will receive seasonal perks from April 2025.

Including the upcoming titles and existing ones, these are the free-to-play games that will receive perks from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription:

  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Overwatch 2
  • Heroes of the Storm
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Smite 2
  • The Finals
  • Asphalt Legends Unite
  • Enlisted
  • War Thunder
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Teamfight Tactics
  • Valorant
Ad

Note that Game Pass Ultimate is a paid subscription service and currently costs $16.99 per month. To access these upcoming perks and the existing ones, you must link your Xbox profile with the in-game accounts. If you're wondering how to do so, you can refer to the official blog here for further assistance.

Read more articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी