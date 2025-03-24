Fortnite Creator Roadmap 2025 delays major features, upsetting creators

Epic Games has updated the Fortnite Creator Roadmap 2025, pushing back some highly anticipated and important features. These delays will affect UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and Fortnite Creative, postponing the introduction of advanced UI tools and Scene Graph improvements. This update was given through the official Fortnite Creative account on X (@FNCreate) and seems to have disappointed many creators.

On that note, here's everything to know about the new changes in the Fortnite Creator Roadmap 2025.

The Fortnite Creator Roadmap 2025 delays multiple user-interface-related features

Initially, Epic Games had planned to roll out key features earlier in 2025. For clarification, these changes have nothing to do with the main Fortnite map or the core Battle Royale modes. They strictly affect creators using UEFN to build custom maps. According to the latest announcement, the revised schedule for Fortnite Creative and UEFN is as follows:

Scene Graph Beta : Now expected in Q2 2025.

: Now expected in Q2 2025. Creation of Custom Data-driven UI Widgets : Now expected in Q4 2025.

: Now expected in Q4 2025. Creation of Custom Interactive UI Widgets: Now expected in Q4 2025.

Epic Games emphasized that it's committed to delivering a "solid experience" to Fortnite fans and will only release the finished and optimized product, such as the Scene Graph feature without an "Experimental" tag. They also highlighted the importance of providing continued visibility throughout development.

According to the public Fortnite Creator Roadmap page on Trello, the following updates have been shipped so far in 2025:

User Interface - Template

Improved Custom UI Widget Features

Pre-Matchmaking Content Download

Text Chat Repositioning

Spatial Profiler

Test Players

Rift Point Capabilities

Audience metric enhancements and improved device data

While the Custom UI Widget has been improved, it is only partially functional for full-time Fortnite map creators, as they still can't add custom interactive features. This is the primary reason why many Fortnite creators are disappointed.

Popular Fortnite leaker and news provider @ShiinaBR criticized Epic Games for announcing the delays just one day before the final Q1 update. They claimed that if Epic already knew about the 7–9 month delay for Custom UI, it should have been communicated earlier. @AxelCapek expressed frustration over the current state of UI in Fortnite Creative, calling it a mess.

Similarly, @Loolo_WRLD was disappointed with the delays, stating that UEFN would struggle to succeed under these conditions. Meanwhile, @Richytoons, a renowned name in the Fortnite community who's popular for teaching how to use UEFN, shared an image implying that creators might consider switching to Roblox due to these ongoing delays.

Comments from popular Fortnite creators (Image via X || @FNCreate)

Overall, the delays have left many creators frustrated, as they now have to wait even longer for essential features. For the interested players, the complete Fortnite Creator Roadmap 2025 is publicly available here.

