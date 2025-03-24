Fortnite OG Season 3 teaser breakdown

The Fortnite OG Season 3 is set to begin on March 25, 2025, and naturally, the community is immensely hyped up about it. After numerous leaks and discussions about the upcoming season on various social media platforms, the official Fortnite account has finally dropped the first teaser video for the season. While brief, the teaser has already sparked speculation about what fans can expect.

On that note, here's a breakdown of some key moments from the Fortnite OG Season 3 teaser.

Fortnite OG Season 3 video teaser reveals new skins, weapons, and more

The Fortnite OG Season 3 teaser video is only 30 seconds long but manages to pack in a lot of details about the season. The title of the video, The Event That Started It All, and the emphasis on the word "Brace For Impact" could be a hint at a live event similar to the meteor event from Chapter 1 Season 4.

Weapons

Clinger is returning in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Explosives seem to play a big role in Fortnite OG Season 3. The teaser reveals the Clinger and Guided Missiles dropping into the battlefield, indicating their return. Additionally, four fan-favorite weapons made an appearance: the iconic Hunting Rifle, Desert Eagle, Heavy Shotgun, and Silenced SMG. Throwables like the C4 and Port-a-Fort were featured as well.

Skins

Multiple skins were featured in the OG Season 3 video teaser (Image via Epic Games)

As is tradition with Fortnite OG seasons, Season 3 will feature remixed skins from Chapter 1. In the final scene, we can see three key skins that are likely part of the upcoming battle pass: a remixed version of the Rex skin, a remixed Raven skin, and a mysterious character wearing an astronaut helmet paired with a punk jacket. We could get yet another Peely skin, as the caption from the X post reads:

"Keep your eyes peeled. OG Season 3 launches tomorrow."

Aside from the battle pass skins, several other familiar faces appear in the teaser. Tricera Ops, Leviathan, Dark Vanguard, and Brite Gunner were featured, which strongly hints that these skins will be returning to the Fortnite Item Shop. Additionally, Fishstick is seen getting attacked by a Clinger, suggesting that the beloved character’s skin is also making a comeback.

Locations

Lucky Landing in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The teaser also hints at the return of several classic locations on the Fortnite map. Dusty Depot is confirmed, as the final scene clearly shows the iconic warehouses standing tall once again. Another scene features a cherry blossom tree from Lucky Landing. Additionally, the rooftop of the No Sweat Insurance building in the Tilted Towers location was featured multiple times throughout the teaser.

That’s everything we could gather from the Fortnite OG Season 3 teaser for now. Players are advised to keep checking Fortnite’s official channels for more information and official confirmations as the season approaches.

